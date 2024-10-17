The 34-times-a-felon former president is legally prohibited from owning a gun. But still, he was scheduled to show up next Tuesday, October 22, for an NRA “Defend the 2nd” rally in Savannah, Georgia. Now he’s pulled out, citing “scheduling conflicts,” though there is nothing else on his schedule that day.

Weird! He’s had two weeks of event cancellations, including backing out of 60 Minutes, CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, and chickening out of a 2nd debate with Harris. Too enfeebled to be out here campaigning? That creepy 39-minutes of swaying and bopping to Sarah Brightman the other night would certainly make it seem so. As would his racist babbling at that town hall with Univision. BUT he does still have other events on his schedule for this week and next: rallies Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania, one in North Carolina on Monday, and one with Turning Point in Duluth, Georgia on Wednesday.

Maybe he did not want to be linked with a group whose new leader, Douglas Hamlin, has been accused of sadistic cat murder? And like Grandma always says, wherever a guy’s involved with one sadistic cat murder, there are usually more.

Or maybe the campaign realizes that with 58 percent of Americans supporting stricter gun laws, being the party of more guns in schools and telling everybody to “just get over it” isn’t the best look to be working right now, especially in a state that is top 10 for school shootings and has had 89 of them since 2004. Though it would be odd for them to start caring about that now. Maybe they realize that the NRA is starting to get the stink of loserdom. It’s been hemorrhaging members like a … thing that bleeds a lot, ever since it turned out former Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre was looting everybody’s donations for luxury vacations, instead of working towards every American owning a 25th gun just to pick their teeth with.

Meanwhile, Second Gentlemensch Doug Emhoff was there today, at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Which sounds much more pleasant than hanging out with a guy involved with setting a cat on fire.

Why the actual pullout, we will never know. But whatever the reason, that’s one less event of Trump’s addlebrained gaffes and threats to murder Adam Schiff that we’ll all be forced to read about, so that’s nice! Hooray!

[AJC]

