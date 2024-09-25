Haha, Politico, what do you have to tell us about the campaign for Donald Trump, tyrant, rapist, and loser who every time he opens his mouth sounds like he just got smacked in the brain by a Looney Tunes ACME-brand anvil?

The piece is called ‘He should be doing better’: Even some Trump allies see him veering off course. The sub-headline is:

While polls show an incredibly close race, some of Trump’s allies are concerned about his lack of focus.

Haha, Politico is sanewashing its own article. Trump’s BFFs are freaked.

The article starts with Trump reportedly secretly meeting with casino weirdo Steve Wynn, who told Trump he was off-message and distracted. (Babbling about THEY’RE EATING THE CATS is one way to get mega-donors to say such things.)

While polls show the race is incredibly close, some of Trump’s allies are concerned that his impulses and coarse approach to campaigning are undermining him against Harris, a rival who has proved far stronger than his previous opponent, Joe Biden.

His “impulses.” His “coarse approach to campaigning.” Cute.

Guess Politico can’t bring itself to type that Trump’s own donors are worried he’s an unhinged, senile, dumbass fucking lunatic who can’t open his mouth without talking about sharks, batteries, or Haitian immigrants giving illegal transgender surgeries to the late, great Hannibal Lecter.

Politico talked to “over a dozen” Trump allies who think he’s “at a crossroads.” Will he keep fucking it all up and playing with Laura Loomer and selling commemorative Bitcoins and blaming the Jews? Or will he sraighten up and try to appeal to an undecided voter for the first time in his life?

Mystery of mysteries!

“It’s not that he’s going backwards,” said one Trump ally granted anonymity to speak freely. “But he should be doing better.”

Some allies say Trump having to run against Kamala Harris has been “disorienting” for him, and that he’s consistently been angry behind the scenes about it. This has made him self-soothe in all his safest safe places, with the conspiracy theories that comfort him and the people who tell him exactly what he wants to hear and make him feel better.

But not everybody is so glum!

“It’s a close race but today President Trump would decisively win,” said John McLaughlin, a pollster for the Trump campaign. “Having worked for Trump in 2016 and 2020 we’re in a better position than we were in past elections.”

Haha, oops, that guy is one of the people who tell him exactly what he wants to hear and make him feel better, because let us tell you, that dude is paid to eat Trump’s ass. Listening to him worked out great for Trump in 2020!

We hate to say we know the answer like we’re some kind of political genius and all these people are fucking morons, but we are a political genius and all these people are fucking morons, and they are followers of fucking moron numero uno.

This is who Trump is, and he’s deteriorating of body, mind and spirit with each passing minute. You’ve made your bed, and you get to lie in it with your candidate who sits on the toilet and all caps tweets “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!!” and there’s nothing any of you can do about it but live with it, motherfuckers.

OPEN THREAD!

