Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wobbly's avatar
wobbly
5h

Those murders in Spain:

"Ortiz carried out a violent murder in Madrid, Spain, in 2016 which made international headlines. According to press reports, in a fit of jealousy, Ortiz drove from Germany to Spain to track down his ex-wife’s new partner, Víctor Joel Salas, an attorney based in Madrid. Ortiz had previously threatened Salas, a Spanish newspaper reported.

Ortiz entered Salas’s office and instead found two women, employees of the law firm. He stabbed the two women and waited for Salas to enter the office. When a taxi driver and client of the law firm entered, Ortiz stabbed the man, set fire to the law firm’s offices and fled. Salas arrived shortly thereafter and discovered the three bodies, El País reported..."

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jul/23/ex-marine-released-prisoner-swap-deal

So this guy is free and the man he intended to murder is still alive-as is the ex-wife. If Ortiz can't be locked up, maybe his intended victims should seek protective custody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Or.G's avatar
Or.G
5h

It gets dumber every day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
183 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture