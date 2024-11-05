Donald Trump’s campaign had a unique closing argument last night for his campaign, at what might be his final rallies before his body crumples up and expires, whatever year that happens. Because to be clear, if America does its job today, last night very well may have been the last night of Trump’s political career.

The message? You’re all trash, Kamala Harris is trash, America is trash, and Kamala Harris’s rallies are tiny and she’s screaming about it, blah blah blah, dementia racism clownfarts. Oh, and Nancy Pelosi is a bitch.

Trump explained:

“She’s a crooked person, she’s a bad person, evil, she’s an evil, sick, crazy b-,” Trump said, catching himself. He then mouthed the word twice without actually saying it. “It starts with a ‘B,’ but I won’t say it,” Trump said. “I wanna say it!”

So that’s one thing to say on the day before you’re asking America for the third or eighth or millionth time to vote for your thoroughly loser ass to be president.

At one point during one of Trump’s interminable rallies yesterday, he just started babble-lying that Joe Biden had voted for him. Obviously Trump is a pathological liar and severely mentally unwell, but this felt like a whole new level of a weird self-soothing fantasy. If this was your grandfather, you would put “CURB ALERT” in your neighborhood Buy Nothing group on Facebook, just to see if somebody would pick him up and never bring him back, because you never really loved him anyway and he’s definitely useless now.

As you’ll read in this transcript, Trump was also extremely upset about Nancy Pelosi during that rally:

TRUMP: And here’s news, it’s breaking today. Sleepy Joe Biden has announced officially that he likes Trump more that he likes Ka-MAH-la. (CHEERS). And he actually hates my guts, but he likes Trump more than he likes. He hates — they walked into the office. He just got 14 million votes. He voted for me. That’s one of the ladies from North Carolina, he voted for — she said he voted for, he probably did. Yeah. Be an interest — they get a follow him in with the camera. Why not? They spied on my campaign, Right? So why the hell couldn’t you do that? But Sleepy Joe said, I don’t want to leave. “You’re leaving, Joe.” This is Crazy Nancy. She’s such a bad one. She’s already plotting a move to try and impeach him. I’m going to — she’s already, she’s a bad, sick woman. She’s crazy as a bedbug. She is crazy. She is a, she’s a — Remember what? Remember she ripped up the paper behind me. She could have gone to jail for that. You’re not allowed to do that. She’s a — I think, I think Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace. They impeach me on no evidence I did nothing wrong. Fortunately, the Republicans stood up for me. But Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace. The hatred she brings. And she’s got real hatred. And yet she could sell a stock like Visa last week. Right. And the following day, they announce a major investigation into Visa. But she got out. And the fake news back there does nothing about it. They should be ashamed. (JEERS). And by the way, just to get it straight, because there would be reports, already probably out over the wires, I shoulda done — I’m only kidding about Joe. He didn’t — he didn’t officially say that. But I believe. Okay. It’s probably already out on the wires that we have an official report from, you know, because this is pretty big stuff up here. So when I say it’s official. No, no, I’m only kidding.

Huh. Well OK.

In Georgia Trump said he was going to build a missile defense shield and “put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker.” Don’t you want Herschel Walker to be in charge of that little sucker?

If you want a full rundown of Trump’s last rally last night — the one in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the one he was over an hour late for, which ultimately happened after midnight, he didn’t stop babbling until 2:00 a.m. — Aaron Rupar has a thread, just as he does for all the others. It’s got everything: Trump saying that “groceries” is an “old term”; Trump saying that "Many people say that God saved me in order to save America”; Trump calling Democrats the enemy within and all his other senile Nazi shit.

Here is Trump in Pittsburgh, making up self-soothing lies on the spot about how Kamala Harris was having a rally, only 100 people were there, “she is screaming,” in a venue with tons of empty seats, because from what we hear all Trump venues have tons of empty seats these days. Again, these lies are like pacifier nipples for the oldest, stupidest, ugliest baby that ever lived.

At the time, Kamala Harris was not actually having a rally. At her closing rally, though, in Philly, dang, there was Oprah and there was Lady Gaga and there were thousands upon thousands of people, and oh man, it was just fabulously high energy. It felt like the closing rally of a winner.

Shall we put that huge rally video right in the middle of this post, as a contrast? Sure!

But back to the MAGA losers!

We’ll finish with JD Vance, looking more like a gross, sweaty, overgrown Hitler Youth than usual, doing perhaps the stupidest thing he’s ever done, using his last rally to call Kamala Harris trash.

Wonder if the voters heard that.

Oh well, guess we’ll find out when the polls start closing.

[HuffPost / videos via Acyn / Chris Borkowski / Tommy Xtopher]

