It was one crazy Friday The 13th at Yr Wonkette, but at least the young fellow with the mask covering his face turned out only to be a psychotic mass murderer, not one of Trump’s ICE goons, so that was a relief.

The day began, as they always do around here, with TABS:

Evan brought us even more disturbing coverage of Pam Bondi’s disturbing tantrum before the House Judiciary Committee.

Robyn had the sobering reminder that even the rich-ish and famous-ish aren’t necessarily able to get the healthcare we all deserve. What a country!

Dok looked into Pete Hegseth’s embarrassing attempt to play out the plot of the 1983 hit “99 Luftballons,” but with a freaking laser gun. Unlike some one-hit wonders, he just won’t go away.

Marcie made sense — insofar as it’s possible — of the Wall Street Journal’s very weird revelations about Kristi Noem and her Homeland Security Blanket, and Corey Lewandowski’s demand that he receive a badge and a gun, just like Elvis.

Gary found out where the last bits of funding for USAID went: Not to food for hungry children, but for gross Project 2025 creep Russel Vought’s security detail.

And we ended the week with a cocktail, or at least with GROG, me hearties:

Have yourself a good weekend! Be kind to each other!

