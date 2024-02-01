You could look like that too if your life was running as smoothly as his.

We are still waiting for the ruling to come down from Judge Arthur Engoron in the New York civil fraud case against the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking up to $370 million in damages there, so it could be very, very hilarious when the verdict comes out to watch MAGA howl.

Obviously, a jury just awarded Trump $83.3 million in his latest E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

And this is all happening against the greatest Bad Thing that’s ever happened to Trump, the most insulting thing, namely the fact that Taylor Swift exists, and she’s got this boyfriend, and ooh he’s dreamy, and at some point in the next several months, or maybe at more than one point, a dark cloud will come over the land, and Taylor Swift’s voice will start trembling as her true satanic form emerges to deliver one simple message to all her gabillions of Swifties: VOTE. (Against Donald Trump.)

Yes, Donald Trump has a lot to sit on his bed eating buckets of ice cream about, perhaps while tearfully wailing things like “RIGGED AND STOLLEN!” or “GOODBYE CRUEL WORLD!” or whatever else he yells.

Trump was asked yesterday about whether he might have to try to tap into campaign funds to pay his mounting bills and legal judgments against him, or whether he might have to try his hand at clowning for children’s birthday parties or maybe start an OnlyFans. (They didn’t ask it that specifically.) And Trump was just happily fucking delusional about all of it:

Loading video

Mediaite has the transcript:

“Do you plan to try to use campaign funds or PAC money to try to pay some of the penalties in the New York defamation and fraud cases?” asked an off-camera reporter. “I don’t understand, what?” shot back Trump. “Are you thinking of potentially trying to use campaign money to pay some of those penalties you incurred?” clarified the reporter. “What penalties?” Trump asked.

What penalties? he asked. Everything’s fine in his brain. Just avian windmill murder and pussy going on up there, avian windmill murder and pussy.

And the quiet confidence of knowing which one is “camel” without having to guess.

“In the New York fraud case, the defamation case,” answered the reporter. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I mean, that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned.”

It’s been proven as far as he’s concerned. In these two cases where he was actually adjudicated guilty/liable months ago, which were literally only about deciding how big the damages should be.

“And actually, we won in the Court of Appeals. You probably saw that that case has been largely won in the Court of Appeals.”

Nobody has seen that case “largely won in the Court of Appeals,” because that is not a thing, and anybody who has told him that (ALINA?) should have to live in the backyard from now on.

“That was a political case coordinated with the White House by the attorney general, I assume is what you’re talking about,” Trump said of his civil fraud case, where he has already been found liable.

It was not coordinated with the White House, no matter how much Trump tells himself that to keep himself from weeping and gnashing his teeth like he’s already arrived for his eternal sentence in hell.

“And we won that case largely in the Court of Appeals,” Trump added, despite the case awaiting a verdict.

He said again, because his brain is on a loop and it’s deteriorating like HAL at the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Then he called the E. Jean Carroll case “ridiculous,” because that makes $83.3 million judgments go away.

He’s decomposing right in front of us. Grab your popcorn and whatever Junior Mints you snuck into the movie theater, because you get to watch this happening to him. Hooray!

[Mediaite / video via Republican Accountability]

PREVIOUSLY!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?