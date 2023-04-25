REMEMBER WHEN! We will be spending much of the day throwing at your face some of our favorite old Tucker Carlson posts, or at least the ones Evan linked to yesterday, because that is a nice cheat sheet to start with. This post has one million posts INSIDE IT, because it was our New Year's Eve in Tucker for 2022.

Tucker Carlson has always been actual dogshit, one of the worst Americans ever to live. But this year he outdid himself.

Tucker's real dad Vladimir Putin commenced a genocidal war against innocent people early in 2022, a war that's still going on, and that's given Tuck nightly opportunities to demonstrate just how much he's not on our side . And by "our," we mean real Americans, people who actually love this country for what it is and what it could be, as opposed to loving it specifically for the moments when it's been at its worst.

Just last week, Tucker took the opportunity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a hero to all good and decent people, being on American soil to blood libel the guy.

But Tucker's been shilling against Ukraine and for Putin since the beginning of the war and before. We knew from the beginning that Tucker was on Putin's side, that he supported the genocidal invaders, because he told us so. And he's gotten so angry when people have pointed that out, by quoting him verbatim and showing videos of him saying it.

He has spread every disgusting piece of Kremlin propaganda he could, and for that he's been rewarded with heavy fawning on Russian state-run media.

Let's see how that's going this week:

Here is a box full of some of our favorite headlines this year about Tucker being against America and Ukraine and freedom and goodness and human decency and on the side of white fascism and Russia:

TUCKER SHOULD PROBABLY JUST GIVE HIS MONOLOGUES IN RUSSIAN FROM NOW ON

TUCKER JUST WANTS TO PROTECT RUSSIA AND WORLD FROM BRUTAL DICTATOR OF ... UKRAINE?

TUCKER LITERALLY SAYING PUTIN NOT THE ENEMY, YOU ARE

HOW MUCH DOES TUCKER LOVE PUTIN? HERE ARE SOME RECEIPTS.

TUCKER SO MAD KAMALA HARRIS FORCED PUTIN TO INVADE UKRAINE

TUCKER'S LIE ABOUT BIDEN MAKING RUSSIA INVADE UKRAINE REALLY GETTING ITS WINGS NOW

TUCKER SO MAD EVERYBODY CALLING HIM PUTIN'S SIDEPIECE, JUST BECAUSE HE IS

IS TUCKER WRITING PUTIN'S SPEECHES NOW, OR ...

KYIV MAYOR'S BROTHER JUST SAYING TUCKER CARLSON AND CANDACE OWENS HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS

RUSSIAN TV LOVES IT WHEN TUCKER WASHES BLOOD OFF PUTIN'S HANDS

TUCKER AND TRUMP, TRANSLATED: NICE COUNTRY YOU GOT THERE. SHAME IF ANYTHING WERE TO HAPPEN TO IT.

WHY PUTIN IS PRAYING HIS MAGA BOYS TAKE CONGRESS THIS NOVEMBER.

TUCKER GIVING RUSSIA IDEAS HOW TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST WHOEVER REALLY (AMERICA) BLEW UP PIPELINE

RUSSIAN MEDIA JUST LOVING TUCKER CARLSON'S COVERAGE OF GREAT SATAN AMERICA'S ATTACKS ON PIPELINES!

TUCKER SO MAD JOE BIDEN FORCED RUSSIA INTO NUCLEAR WAR WE'RE HAVING RIGHT NOW

TUCKER BEGGING ELON TO LEAK TWITTER DMS PROVING RUSSIA INNOCENT!

YOU KNEW TUCKER CARLSON WOULD BLOOD LIBEL JEWISH UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY EVENTUALLY!

Dang, y'all.

DANG.

Running in tandem with the war, Tucker has really let the freak flag of his masculinity issues fly, as he, a guy whose college yearbook mentioned membership in a fake organization called the "Dan White Society" — Dan White is the guy who murdered Harvey Milk — has repeatedly incited hatred and violence against LGBTQ+ people.

Just last week, Tucker gave the truly demented Chaya Raichik, the vile ingrown asshair who runs Libs of TikTok, which defames and incites hatred against LGBTQ+ people 24/7, a new and fancier platform to spread her poison.

Obviously sometimes it's more comical, as when Tucker is teaching us all about testicle tanning, or blubbering about how the green M&M doesn't even get his dick wet anymore. He has also spent a lot of time this year breathlessly opining on falling testosterone levels.

Here is a handy box with some really fucked up Tucker headlines about masculinity issues and LGBTQ+ people:

TUCKER SAYS LOW TESTOSTERONE MATTERS AND SIZE MATTERS AND BIG THINGS ARE VERY SCARY

ALEX JONES SO EXCITED TUCKER SHOT PART OF HIS LITTLE WEENUS-TANNING DOCUMENTARY ON HIS PROPERTY

OH NOTHING, JUST TUCKER GIGGLING WITH THE TRUMP MEN ABOUT HOW WEIRD THIS OTHER GUY IS AT SEX

TUCKER FINDS NEW REASON TO WORRY ABOUT BALLS SHRINKING, IT IS NICOTINE BANS

'LUNATIC COUNTRY MUSIC PERSON' MAREN MORRIS TURNS TUCKER CARLSON'S HATE-BABBLES INTO $100K FOR TRANS KIDS

TUCKER SAYING SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS DOING 'SEX CRIMES' TO PEOPLE'S KIDS, TELLING THEM TO 'FIGHT BACK'

TUCKER 'N' PALS JUST OPENLY INCITING VIOLENCE AGAINST LGBTQ PEOPLE NOW, WE GUESS

SURPRISE, TUCKER USING COLORADO SPRINGS GAY CLUB MASSACRE AS EXCUSE TO INCITE MORE ANTI-LGBT HATRED

TUCKER CARLSON TRIGGERED IN EVERY WAY BY BLACK LESBIAN BRITTNEY GRINER BEING FREED FROM RUSSIA, JEEEEEEESUS

LIBS OF TIKTOK BIGOT HAS SOLUTION FOR 'EVIL' LGBTQ FOLKS, DO YOU KNOW WHAT KIND OF SOLUTION IT IS?

Dang, y'all.

DANG.

Wonkette isn't the only one to highlight the work Tucker's done in 2022. Media Matters has dubbed him its "Misinformer of the Year," for his promotion of the Great Replacement Theory (the theory that inspires the mass shootings), his incitement against the LGBTQ+ community, his efficient dispersal of Russian propaganda, and more.

We're focusing in this post on Tucker's anti-Ukraine propaganda and his attacks on LGBTQ+ people. There's so much more in the Media Matters, though. Lies about the Paul Pelosi attack? Check. Promoting big Nazi Kanye West? You fuckin' BET.

Hell, we don't even have time to talk about his continued defenses of the January 6 terrorists. Or COVID vaccine lies. Or racism toward Ketanji Brown Jackson!

What? Tucker racist? THE FUCK YOU SAY!

It's true, though. He's a vile racist.

LET'S TALK ABOUT MEMPHIS, AND WHY TUCKER CARLSON IS INVITED TO KEEP ITS NAME OUT OF HIS MOUTH

Meanwhile at the Washington Post , Greg Sargent has a rundown of how, while Tucker misinforms, he's also just flat-out bad at political prognostication. As in, if you listen to Tucker and respect him, you by default sound like a fucking idiot to all normal people.

Tucker thought it would play well to make fun of and call Zelenskyy names. Tucker thinks Ukrainians are just "pawns" of the West, and that they wouldn't have the will to fight Russia on their own. Tucker thinks Americans don't care about Ukraine.

Tucker thought Democrats were going to lose big in the midterms. Tucker thought his message of green M&Ms failing to give him erections resonated outside of white supremacist incel message boards. Tucker thought his own candidates would win.

He's wrong about literally all of it.

Tucker's not good at his job, is what we're saying.

It's kinda scary to imagine where his rhetoric goes from here — how hateful, how anti-American, who knows what else — but we're confident he's gonna show us. And we reckon we'll continue to write about it.

God help us, everyone.

