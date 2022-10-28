Which absolute sicko would Wonkette readers like to hear about this Friday morning?

Kanye, who apparently wanted to call his last record "Hitler" because he reportedly thought he was such a swell guy?

Lara Logan, whom Newsmax couldn't even stomach anymore after her antisemitic QAnon rant last week? She went on the MyPillow Guy's Frank Speech mom's basement-style network and doubled down with claims that "hundreds of thousands" of kids disappear in America every year (???) and the Biden administration is paying churches and nonprofits to help disappear them (???) and why won't anybody talk about how they do this because child blood is the secret to anti-aging (does she think it's an anti-wrinkle cream?) and ARE THEY USING BABY BLOOD FOR THE MIRACLE ANTI-AGING SOLUTION?

No, that's enough about them. Instead, here are Tucker Carlson and Chris Rufo, the guy who admits he made up the white racist panic over Critical Race Theory, and who has apparently moved on to lying about and inciting hatred against LGBTQ people. Why? Don't know.

As for Tucker, there is evidence that suggests that anti-gay feelings are a deep and longstanding complex for Tucker. His rhetoric against LGBTQ people has been escalating lately. It's been getting more violent. He delivers lies, and then incitement. Lies, and then incitement.

At the end of the clip below, Tucker suggests that people need to be armed, to defend children against drag queens.

(Reminder: kids are far more likely to be in danger around conservative Christians than they are around drag queens. Just check the headlines week after week after week after week after week. We are aware of SEVEN STORIES AND COUNTING this week of kids being sexually abused or assaulted by Christian youth leaders and pastors. SEVEN. JUST THIS WEEK.)

Tucker begins by saying Rufo has been studying Drag Queen Story Hours for a month. Rufo says that "parents" are wondering "why is an adult male putting on women's clothing and dancing and talking about sexual themes with other people's children?" Rufo is almost certainly lying or at least radically interpreting the text when he says drag queens are "talking about sexual themes with other people's children."

But it's important to note that he clearly sees the very act of a man wearing women's clothing and a child seeing that to be offensive and threatening. In the deranged white conservative Christian mind, drag is inherently sexual. Normal people see a funny person in a funny costume doing funny lip synching.

(And yes of course, drag can be sexual, just like anything else can be sexual. Repressed conservative Christian losers think everything is sexual, because their lives are governed by shame. Thank you for coming to our TED Talk.)

Rufo says parents are scared to say anything about Drag Queen Story Hour. Rufo says the people who "founded the Drag Queen Story Hour movement" want to "sexualize children" and "subvert the middle-class family." He says they want to "create a sexual connection between adult and child."

Tucker utters the words "Stay away from the children, creep, or you'll regret it" and asks, "Why would any parent allow their child to be sexualized by an adult man with a fetish for kids?" Notice how Tucker just pulled that whole "adult man with a fetish for kids" thing right out of his ass? See how this works? Chris Rufo's evidence-free lies and insinuations become a springboard for Tucker Carlson to accuse drag queens of being pedophiles.

(By the way, if you want to read the pseudo-intellectual babbling that Rufo says is the "real story" about Drag Queen Story Hour, you may do so right here. It's about 95,000 words long and he is completely and absolutely full of shit. For fucks sake, he's been open for several months now about how he's manufacturing this controversy just like he did with CRT.)

At the end, Rufo says people should "arm themselves with the literature" on this "deeply disturbing sexualization of children."

Tucker simply replies that people should "arm themselves."

The lies, then the incitement. The lies, then the incitement.

Not coincidentally, Jesse Watters also spread a bunch of Rufo's bullshit on Fox News yesterday. The network is running this garbage all hours of the day, we guess.

Also, there's a reason we included the Kanye stuff and the Lara Logan stuff in this post. It should all be viewed as part of the same story. We don't know what the endgame is in these people's brains, for LGBTQ people or for Jewish people or for anybody else they incite hatred against, but we feel like we should assume the absolute worst, just to be on the safe side.

