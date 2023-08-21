Why is Tucker Carlson trending on the internet today? Did somebody give him a job? You know, besides throwing the stick in the backyard for Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate?

More specifically, why are people such as former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger calling Tucker a “traitor to the US”?

To answer these questions briefly: No, nobody gave Tucker a job, he’s still doing this pathetic “Tucker on Twitter” thing, because we guess he’s at a dead end, and sniffing Elon’s grundle is his rock bottom. But he did an interview with the president of Serbia, and in the process said a bunch of completely anti-American things that are pretty much indistinguishable from what any Russian spy or Kremlin official might say.

In other words, the old Tucker still exists, although he’s worse for the wear. You will see in this video that the past several months have taken their toll, or perhaps the past several months without Fox News hair and makeup have taken their toll. He looks old as shit, like he’s going to play Mitch McConnell in a Netflix biopic.

Loading video

American media isn’t really reporting on Tucker’s interview with Aleksandar Vučić, which was conducted at the Serbian embassy in Budapest. (Oh, how surprising that Tucker is lapdancing his way through Hungary again.) Luckily, Russian state media is breathlessly reporting his goings-on, so RT does some transcribing to save us the task.

Tucker notes early on that NATO bombed Serbia in 1999. (You will be shocked that Tucker is spreading an anti-NATO message. Again.) And he was just getting started tickling the Kremlin’s taint:

“One of the points [Vučić] made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy,” Carlson explained. “The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy. Carlson characterized the situation as “completely crazy,” noting that the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far “and so the downstream effects of that, one NATO country effectively attacking another NATO country are felt throughout Europe.”

“The war against Russia led by NATO.” You know, as if Vladimir Putin didn’t somehow make the unilateral decision to invade Ukraine and start exploding and kidnapping children and babies. As if Russian lies about NATO threatening its borders are worthy of swallowing like fresh borscht. As if Putin hasn’t told us all his lunatic reasons for invading Ukraine.

“The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration.” By the Biden administration? OK, Boris.

Also Germany is one of America’s primary allies, in general and in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s genocidal war. We don’t need Moscow, either directly or through its proxies, concern trolling about its economic issues, or about NATO countries “effectively” attacking other NATO countries.

“This war is hurting everybody — possibly with the exception in the long term of Russia — and empowering everybody outside of the Gulf States, China, Turkey,” Carlson claimed, describing the ongoing global shift of power away from the United States and the West to the East as a “world reset” that the American public seems to be unaware of.

How shocking that Tucker apparently believes the only country not being hurt long-term here is his Mother Russia. (We are all free to google for ourselves and learn about what this war has actually done to Russia’s economy, military, standing in the world and long-term prospects.)

It’s just like the old days, isn’t it?

Of course in the old days, Tucker got millions of amero-bucks from Rupert Murdoch to rile up his ignorant fans with Russian talking points.

Is he getting amero-bucks from elsewhere now? Or is he just doing this for love of (not this) country?

Questions, questions.

RT ends its article about this quoting the Serbian president, who said last month that “with all the strength of the West, Russia will not be defeated on the battlefield.” So he sounds like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Or Tucker.

Or Putin.

Tomato, to-mah-to. Potato, Russian word for potato.

