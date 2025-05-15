Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Next week is my last week with the kid I babysit. I won't see him tomorrow as he has a field trip so mom is picking him up. But this weekend mom is going to tell him that I am moving away and will have to stop babysitting him. I have a stack of blank cards stamped and addressed to my new place for him, that way he can write to me whenever he wants. I will give it to him on Monday. This is the really hard part of leaving New York. I will miss this kid most of all over the good things that I am leaving behind in NYC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Today as I was coming home the sun started to come out as some last bits of fog clung to the George Washington Bridge. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-117512381?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
1507 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture