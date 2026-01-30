Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
1h

I’m beginning to suspect Tulsi Gabbard might be fucking crazy.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer's avatar
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer
1h

Alex Pretti's murder flipped a switch. They've got to do all their batshit stuff right now because the public is turning on them.

This 1) makes maga happy 2) is another three ring circus making the raid in Mexico and arresting journalists just another byline.

Reply
Share
8 replies
255 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture