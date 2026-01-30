This whole Tulsi Gabbard 2020 election fraud Fulton County raid shit is about to get stupid. Per the suggestion in our headline, the mainstream media needs to get ready.

Wonkette is ready for it. We gave you the whole entire skinny yesterday on how Donald Trump and the syphilis raccoons who orbit around his asshole literally believe that the ghost of Hugo Chavez stole the 2020 election from Trump with the clever use of Chinese Venezuelan Italian Jewish Space Dominion Voting Systems Lasers.

We have been talking about this for yearsfuckingyears.

Asha Rangappa gets it.

Trump and the dingle-dangliest of his MAGA dingleberries talk about this shit out loud too, all the time. They’re not hiding that the most unhinged, demented, deranged, unsupervised escapees from the most quarantined rabies kennel of the MAGA movement are in charge now, the people who actually think this stuff is real, the ones who think only they can handle the REAL truth.

Smooth-brained Ed Martin, the January 6 sympathizer nutcase who’s made 150 appearances spewing anti-American propaganda on Russian state TV, couldn’t get confirmed as a US attorney by this Republican Senate, and now has a job AG Pammy Jo “Karen” Bondi created for him fighting the “weaponization” of the DOJ — LOL — posted this picture yesterday morning with the Kraken lawyer herself, mouthbreathing redneck Sidney Aw Shucks Bugfuck Powell, captioned “Good morning, America. How are ya’?”

Have two people ever looked more like they both get off on smacking themselves upside the head with Looney Tunes anvils than those?

Much of the Chinese Venezuelan Italian Jewish Space Dominion Voting Systems Lasers conspiracy theorizing was birthed directly from Sidney Powell’s folksy butthole. Remember how back in the days after the 2020 election, there was an active effort by White House lawyers and anybody else up there whose brain worked halfway decent to keep Sidney Powell awaaaaaaaaaay from Trump, because of how she would snort sweet conspiracy theories into his grundle that he was precisely stupid enough to believe? Remember how Trump tried to make her special counsel?

The bugfucks are in charge now. We’ve been documenting these people for years. People like Rachel Maddow and others on the artist formerly known as MSNBC have too. We’re more than ready to explain this story to the American people.

The mainstream media is not. We are already hearing them tentatively ask, “Wait, are you saying this might have something to do with Venezuela? Italy who what now? Surely ye jest!”

Even though Donald Trump himself is like YES IT’S ME, I’M A LUNATIC, THIS IS WHAT I BELIEVE:

OBAMA PALLETS CASH ITALY SWITZERLAND SATELLITES HACK VOTING MACHINES CHINA DEEP STATE JEWISH SPACE LASERS VENEZUELA RIGGED AND STOLLEN BIDEN PUPPET!

The mainstream media is not ready.

They’re gonna have to get ready, though, because it’s no coincidence that DNI Tulsi Gabbard was at the site of that FBI raid like some kind of lobotomized Inspector Gadget, supervising the stealing of 2020 ballots, for the purpose of proving OBAMA VENEZUELA CHAVEZ SATELLITE THERMOSTAT NETFLIX! In other words, the same stupid shit these mad cow-infected dipshits have been openly babbling about for years.

And whatever fake evidence Tulsi manufactures — she’s been doing it all year, let’s not play here — she and the rest of the MAGA traitors are going to use it to try to RIG AND STOLLEN the midterms, because everything is projection with these vile motherfuckers, every accusation a confession.

The Wall Street Journal is beginning to grapple with the reality of what’s happening, in new reporting about why Tulsi Gabbard was at that FBI raid. They report that she’s the leader of the snipe-hunt within the administration for imaginary 2020 election fraud, which is a very weird thing for the director of national intelligence to be doing, but as we have discussed, Tulsi doesn’t have the first clue what the DNI is supposed to be doing in the first place.

She has spent months on this, WSJ reports. She’s not doing any regular DNI stuff, nothing involving intelligence as her job title would expect. She’s doing this instead, and we can only imagine a lot of late nights doing her own research on YouTube have been involved. She is going to make a report on her findings! And if it’s anything like her report on RuSssSia hOaX, it’s going to be a goddamned embarrassment for anyone who bothers to read it.

But its contents won’t matter, because she’ll just lie about it, and Fox News will lie about it, and Trump will lie about it. Look, Nazi Fillers Barbie from the White House is already lying about it:

“President Trump and his entire team are committed to ensuring a U.S. election can never, ever be rigged again. Director Gabbard is playing a key lead role in this important effort,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s press secretary.

It wasn’t rigged. This has been investigated from every angle, and the result that’s come up 100 percent of the time is that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in 2020 like a little bitch.

But keep buttfucking that chicken, Karoline Leavitt!

Hey remember how we said yesterday that whatever conspiracy horseshit Tulsi makes up, one person who will absolutely be stupid enough to believe it will be Benny Johnson? Get a load of the absolutely amazing shit pathological liar and plagiarist Benny said about the 2020 election on his show yesterday, after our piece went up:

My wife, you know, we — our house had been lit on fire in a gang war.

That absolutely did not happen.

We talk about it all the time. It's part of the reason why we had to flee DC, but it was dark, man. And we were staying in a rental house because our house obviously had been set ablaze.

Nope.

And my wife was, like, taking out the trash in, like, this little rental house that we were in, and she swears she saw a demon, man. It was election night. We were at the Trump for the election night party. We were at Trump's official election night party. They told everyone to go home. It was so strange. They said, go home. I was like, this is weird, man. Why are we going home? There's all these states that need to be counted. Donald Trump's winning in all these states, but we started seeing reports like this. They told us to go home. My wife swears that she saw a demon. It was dark spiritual energy. And the people who brought us all of this not only got awards, I think they sued Rudy Giuliani. Like, got, like, millions of dollars. Ladies and gentlemen, the truth shall set you free.

Benny Johnson’s wife saw a demon on election night at the rental house they stayed in after their house didn’t burn down in a gang war? Cool. And the demons started counting absentee ballots and after that Donald Trump wasn’t winning anymore? Gotcha.

Yeah, he’s primed and ready for whatever Tulsi is going to turkey-baste up his ass.

Media, you ain’t ready. Get ready.

Here is Senator Mark Warner, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sounding the alarm about how fucking insane it is that Tulsi was poking her prairie dog head around corners at that Fulton County raid:

And here’s Jon Ossoff yesterday, the Democratic senator who’s up for re-election in the state where Tulsi Gabbard just burglarized the election office with some idiot judge’s permission:

And here’s Nicolle Wallace:

This is how they’re going to try to steal the midterms. It is more impossibly stupid than anybody in the Beltway media has even begun to wrap their heads around.

OBAMA PALLETS OF CASH ITALY SWITZERLAND SATELLITES HACK VOTING MACHINES CHINA DEEP STATE JEWISH SPACE LASERS VENEZUELA RIGGED AND STOLLEN BIDEN PUPPET!

WINDMILL!

SHARK!

PERSON!

WOMAN!

MAN!

CAMERA!

TV!

THERMOSTAT!

Get ready, media. The end.

[Wall Street Journal / Media Matters]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?