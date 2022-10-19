MAGA’s favorite acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse has a new YouTube channel, and it’s all about guns and the Second Amendment. Yes, this is as repulsive as it sounds.

Sunday, Rittenhouse posted a 35-second teaser (you know where to find it), which features footage of him shooting at targets. It’s truly disturbing to watch as he casually prepares for his next kill. His co-host is some guy named Brandon, who encourages people to subscribe to the channel and comment on what content they’d like to see.

Rittenhouse proudly declared, "Hello! I am super excited to announce I will be starting a YouTube channel! I look forward to creating content about guns and talking about the Second Amendment with all of you!”

No one should expect gripping, in-depth Legal Eagle-style discussion of the Second Amendment. He’s just going to rant about how President Joe Biden and Democrats are "coming for your guns."

PREVIOUSLY:

How Kyle Rittenhouse Almost Killed The ‘Good Guy With A Gun’

Kyle Rittenhouse Still Insists Vicious Media Denied Him Quiet Life Of Two-Time Killer

Rittenhouse has vented to Tucker Carlson and anyone else who’ll listen about how the mainstream media and liberals have been mean to him because we aren’t thrilled with how he shot two people to death and permanently injured another. We think he should’ve kept his under-age behind at home and not traveled out of state with a weapon he wasn’t legally allowed to possess. We don’t think untrained vigilantes playing cop is a good thing. We have enough trouble with the actual police.

An unjustified sense of entitlement is a common trait among your average remorseless killers, so it’s not a shock that Rittenhouse is threatening to sue everyone (Black) from Whoopi Goldberg to Lebron James for defamation. His case is weak, like the morality of someone who kills with an AR-15, and he doesn't improve his chances in court when he’s so insistent on becoming a bonafide public figure.

Rittenhouse has appeared at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA Aryan Youth events. He’s a popular guest at rightwing conferences. Now, he’s a YouTuber. “Public figure” is literally his occupation now.

That 35-second teaser was sufficient promise of thrilling content that the Kyle Rittenhouse channel now has 53,000 subscribers after three days. (This is a good time to remind you to subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube channel, which has fewer!) The teaser itself has more than 65,000 views and 5,000 comments. Here are a few of our favorites:

I met Kyle a few weeks ago at the National Gun Rights Policy conference in Dallas. I was impressed with how SUPER polite he is. You can tell he was raised right. I look forward to seeing his channel grow.

Rittenhouse is such a charming, gentleman killer. Every parent should raise their child so that they’ll blow off someone’s arm and cry self-defense.

Because you have personal experience with being attacked and coming out on top I would definitely like to see you make content related on how to defend yourself with rifles handguns and shotguns while being attacked physically or something similar. Basically self defense training with firearms in very close proximity.

Sure, that’s helpful content. OJ Simpson should also consider starting a YouTube Channel focused on handling kitchen knives and how to purchase gloves that fit.

yay! welcome kiddo! so many of us prayed, watched with baited (sic) breath and cheered you on! happy to see you again and looking happy! true Americans are proud of you and wish you the best! ️

Christ, this creep is going to end up running for Congress and winning. His channel (still no link) is a money grab but also a launching pad. Republicans who’ve rejected democracy and increasingly embraced political violence celebrate a kid who killed “those people” during a period of unrest. You don’t need to think that hard about where this is heading.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?