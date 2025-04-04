Remember that insane North Carolina supreme court judge race? IT IS STILL GOING ON. And now a 2-1 opinion by a panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has sided with the LOSER Jefferson Griffin, over WINNER Allison Riggs.

Now 65,000-something challenged voters have 15 days after a notice is mailed to “correct” registrations for votes that were legally cast, or their votes will be thrown out, including all absentee ballots. So, the burden is now on legal voters to come forth and prove that their vote, which was legal when they cast it, was really legal. How can this be the law? Anyway, here we are!

Riggs says she is immediately appealing, and let’s hope saner minds prevail, or we can look forward to (even more) “election integrity” steal-attempts like this in every state, forever. Next stop, the case could go to the full Appeals Court, where Republican judges outnumber Democrats 11-3, with Griffin recused from the case, or to the state supreme court, where Republicans hold a 5-1 majority with Riggs recused. And/or, Riggs could return to federal court. We shall see.

Again, the votes Jefferson Griffin is challenging were all legally cast votes. But he is trying to claim that the voters didn’t have complete registrations, because their registrations did not have a driver’s license number or the four digits of Social Security numbers on them. HOWEVER, these numbers were not required before 2004, and also voters in North Carolina already must show ID to vote, and are still legally entitled to vote without those numbers on their registrations if they show valid ID at the polls. Every single one of those voters followed the law, but Griffin thinks the law should be retroactively changed to help himself. This seems like a bad quality in a judge.

And surprise, surprise, the Student Voting Rights Lab at Duke and North Carolina Central Universities found so far 4,830 voters listed as having “incomplete” registrations whose registrations actually had those numbers.

Among the 61,150 thousand voters with allegedly “incomplete voter registrations,” young voters are 3.4 times more likely than voters over 65 to have their votes challenged. Young Black voters, meanwhile, are 5.28 times more likely to be challenged than white men over the age of 65.

To refresh your memory, in November, Republican-backed youth-pastor-looking Judge Jefferson Griffin lost the election for a state supreme court seat to incumbent Justice Allison Riggs, by 734 votes out of 5.5 million. The votes have been counted and re-counted, but as is the Republican way, Griffin refused to accept that he’s a losing loser who lost and has been attempting to coup the seat.

Cleta Mitchell’s Election Integrity Network had already been using a tool called EagleAI to challenge registrations on their “suspicious voters list,” and now this seems to be a way to really put that list to use!

And after Griffin lost, he and wannabe election-stealers papered all 100 counties in the state and the elections board with WAH UNFAIR lawsuits to try to keep the election from being certified in his opponent’s favor. And, incredibly, the North Carolina Supreme Court indulged him.

Griffin has ZERO evidence of election fraud, of course. Even the leader of the North Carolina Election Integrity Network, Jim Womack, the guy who had been rounding up lists of “suspicious voters” to target and telling volunteers to look for “Hispanic-sounding last names” was caught on tape saying that he did not think this “missing Social Security numbers” strategy would fly.

“That’s a records keeping problem on the part of the state board. That’s not illegal.[...] That’s considered to be voter suppression, and there’s no way a court is going to find that way.”

But never say never, Jim! Election-deniers’ dreams have now come true, beyond all their wildest imaginations. They just need a couple more courts to agree.

