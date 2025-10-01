Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chimp's avatar
Chimp
6h

OT: pour one out for Jane Goodall. Truly a legend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
6h

"activist judge."

But shame on the local grand jury for granting this indictment. That's very fucked.

I guess score one for that lolyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
624 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture