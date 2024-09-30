I want you to take a moment and just imagine all the things you could do, in the whole world, for $4,000. You could be a total mensch and give it away to charity. You could go on vacation. You could spend it on fabulous handbags, shoes, and dresses. You could invest it in something. You could literally just drive around and throw it out your car window at people on the street.

Or you could do what this strange old man did, and buy a guitar signed by Taylor Swift just to smash it with a hammer.

Yes. This 60, 70-something year old adult man is soooooo mad at pop icon Taylor Swift that he took a hammer and gleefully Disco Demolitioned a guitar she signed after buying it at an auction. Look at him! He’s so proud of himself!

Who does that? What is his life like that this is the thing that brings him joy? I mean, I do not expect a fella his age to be super into Taylor Swift (not that I would judge), but I also don’t expect one to be so invested in hating Taylor Swift that he would spend $4,000 just to beat up her guitar, you know? Why is any man that age that invested in hating any 34-year-old woman?

While he could be doing this because he is simply an especially devoted Katy Perry fan or because he couldn’t get “Blank Space” out of his head for a full year, I think we can probably assume he is doing it to fight for the honor of one Donald Trump, because of how Taylor Swift hurted his feelings by endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz instead of him, and also inspired legions of her fans to register to vote (and probably not for Donald Trump).

I mean, sure, some Democrats have gone a little over the top over Chappell Roan saying she’s going to vote for Harris but not doing it in the exact way they would prefer (because she would prefer someone more to the left, specifically on Palestine), but I still can’t see any adult person going so far as to set her majorette outfit on fire. Because that would be super weird. And I’m certainly not about to buy anything of Zachary Levi’s to decimate, in part because I truly do not care what he does or says or thinks about anything. Actually, there’s no one I dislike enough, including Trump, to go out of my way to buy something and then destroy it.

But Republicans do that! Remember the Keurigs?

It’s too bad that this man cannot use his money for something that would make him actually happy in a normal way. Like maybe he could have bought some Eagles memorabilia or some psychological help.

