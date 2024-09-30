Very Normal, Well-Adjusted Man Pays 4K To Smash Signed Taylor Swift Guitar
Boy, that'll teach her ...
I want you to take a moment and just imagine all the things you could do, in the whole world, for $4,000. You could be a total mensch and give it away to charity. You could go on vacation. You could spend it on fabulous handbags, shoes, and dresses. You could invest it in something. You could literally just drive around and throw it out your car window at people on the street.
Or you could do what this strange old man did, and buy a guitar signed by Taylor Swift just to smash it with a hammer.
Loving this post? Not a free or paid subscriber yet? Let’s fix that!
Yes. This 60, 70-something year old adult man is soooooo mad at pop icon Taylor Swift that he took a hammer and gleefully Disco Demolitioned a guitar she signed after buying it at an auction. Look at him! He’s so proud of himself!
Who does that? What is his life like that this is the thing that brings him joy? I mean, I do not expect a fella his age to be super into Taylor Swift (not that I would judge), but I also don’t expect one to be so invested in hating Taylor Swift that he would spend $4,000 just to beat up her guitar, you know? Why is any man that age that invested in hating any 34-year-old woman?
While he could be doing this because he is simply an especially devoted Katy Perry fan or because he couldn’t get “Blank Space” out of his head for a full year, I think we can probably assume he is doing it to fight for the honor of one Donald Trump, because of how Taylor Swift hurted his feelings by endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz instead of him, and also inspired legions of her fans to register to vote (and probably not for Donald Trump).
I mean, sure, some Democrats have gone a little over the top over Chappell Roan saying she’s going to vote for Harris but not doing it in the exact way they would prefer (because she would prefer someone more to the left, specifically on Palestine), but I still can’t see any adult person going so far as to set her majorette outfit on fire. Because that would be super weird. And I’m certainly not about to buy anything of Zachary Levi’s to decimate, in part because I truly do not care what he does or says or thinks about anything. Actually, there’s no one I dislike enough, including Trump, to go out of my way to buy something and then destroy it.
But Republicans do that! Remember the Keurigs?
It’s too bad that this man cannot use his money for something that would make him actually happy in a normal way. Like maybe he could have bought some Eagles memorabilia or some psychological help.
OPEN THREAD!
PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!
This fucker again.
𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞’𝐬 ‘𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞’ 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞
𝑀𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑎’𝑠 𝑇𝑖𝑚 𝑆ℎ𝑒𝑒ℎ𝑦 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑚𝑠 ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑓𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 𝑝𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑦 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑏𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑠 ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑑 $400,000 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑎𝑛𝑦
At a recent campaign event in Whitehall, Montana, the Republican US Senate candidate Tim Sheehy told voters that a decade ago, when he set up the aerial firefighting company through which he made his fortune, he and his wife were living “below the poverty line”.
“My wife and I homeschool our kids,” Sheehy said. “We made that decision several years ago. She’s a Marine, naval academy graduate, she could have a great job and even when our company was tiny, and we … were below the poverty line and making no money, we said: ‘No … the most important job in the world is being a mother.’ And she’s doing that every day.”
But Sheehy’s claim about living in poverty while building his company, Bridger Aerospace, is contradicted by his own memoir.
“So, we had amassed a nest egg of close to $300,000. I also had some money that my parents had been putting away for me since I was a kid. All told, we had roughly $400,000 to allocate toward building a business and establishing a new life.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/sep/30/tim-sheehy-republican-senate-montana
Yeah, his lifetime ban from baseball ended, but they still won't put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame.
If they did, they'd have to put in everybody with 4,256 hits.