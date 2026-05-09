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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

Yes Virginia, there is a Satan clause.

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Trux Mint In Box's avatar
Trux Mint In Box
2h

Even if the Supreme Court rules in Virginia’s favor they will make sure they wait until at least one week too late for it to matter just as an additional fuck you.

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