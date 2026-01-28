Fly, Minnesota dove of peace, fly!

With the backdrop of Border Patrol Commandant Gregory Bovino exiting Minnesota, along with Jonathan Ross and the still-unnamed ICE agents who fired the shots into Alex Pretti, and Kristi Noem reportedly trying to save her and Corey Lewandowski’s jobs behind closed doors, bleating that she was just following orders (“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen [Miller]), and Federal authorities subpoenaing six Democratic officials including Governor Tim Walz and accusing them of trying to obstruct ICE goons, Ilhan Omar getting sprayed with some substance …

… let us check in on the “reset” to “bring down the temperature” in Minneapolis, starring Trump’s Homeland bagman / Border Czar / guy whose face makes you crave a twice-baked potato, Tom Homan. Just who you think of for peace, the guy who’s been hooting like a one-man jug band about bringing “hell” to cities and believes family separation is a moral good.

But so it was. Tuesday, after Trump had a chitchat with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that Trump blessed as good, Tom Homan arrived on the ground with specifics of the regime’s hostage demands. During the conversation Homan checked in with the bosses at the Death Star, and Trump trilled, “I hear that’s all going very well.”

What is the quid pro quo they want to GTFO? Minnesota has been cooperating and turning over any and all convicted immigrant criminals promptly to ICE all along.

The Wall Street Journal’s got the nugget in the 14th paragraph of their story: They want “a broader swath of people [...] including immigrants in local and state jails who haven’t yet been tried.”

ICE (acting) director Todd Lyons authored a memo to agents telling them they don’t have to bother to get judicial warrants anymore to bust into private property, now ICE can sign its own permission slip. So you can see why ICE is slobbering to get custody of as many quota-meeting bodies as they can snatch before any nosy judge can step in and try to stop them, even people who have not been convicted of anything, and were perhaps just picked up for say, protesting.

If some illegal immigrant did murder your family member, wouldn’t you want them to be tried, so you know they got the right guy, and to serve their sentence, instead of going back to their home country to get immediately released for all you know?

¡PREVIAMENTE!

Anyway, the conversation apparently didn’t end as well as Trump had hoped, because Mayor Jacob Frey continued to say things that Trump did not like.

Fucking do it already, pussneck, go arrest the mayor of Minneapolis for correctly stating which law enforcement branches have jurisdiction over what. DARE YOU!

And Walz had demands of his own, not that he is in much of a position to make any: “impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota, and an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota.”

You know, follow the law.

After the meeting, Walz conceded that Homan was a “professional,” and that there was a “tone shift,” but he doesn’t want any kind of different Operation Metro Surge, he wants it over and wants them all out.

Indeed, why not take those 3,000 goons to siege the sunnier streets of Houston or Miami, in states that actually voted to watch their neighbors get dragged away? Why aren’t they getting the full cruelty show they bought the ticket for? Their immigrant populations are much higher. But instead the road show has now moved on to Maine, which ranks 45th out of 50 in terms of its foreign born-population, because Governor Janet Mills has been calling out Trump’s lawless extortions from the jump.

Hypocrite Susan Collins, who voted at every step for all this ICE for everybody else, now has “concerns” and is asking Noem for a pause in the siege of Maine. Concerned for herself in November, that is!

You would think even the most frothing of eugenicists would be annoyed by the inefficiency of invading places like Maine, but Stephen Miller is a champion kiss-ass and Trump-whisperer above all else.

Still, let us hope that Tim Walz is able to stand firm. Some advice from dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on negotiating with Trump, as he claimed he related to UN Ambassador to Russia Vitaly Churkin: “it is not complex. he must be seen to get something its that simple.”

No kind of lawless quid pro quo Tim Walz could give will make the siege of Minneapolis anything but a bloody devastating public relations failure for Trump and his goons. (Though Tom Homan would surely not turn down a bag with $50,000 in it anyway.) There is no upside to be had for Republicans by them staying. Time for Trump to proclaim he “reached an agreement,” bawk his victory, and tell Stephen Miller to tell Kristi to tell Tom to tell Todd to move on.

Shuffle back to building that ballroom, Grandpa.

