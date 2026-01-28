Wonkette

Uncle Milburn
4h

Reposting in the Open Thread™

Dear friends,

I am writing to share the heartbreaking news that my housemate Katy, also known as Woman in the Persistence / Woman Coming Home, passed away in her bedroom last night. It appears she died from a medical event.

After notifying the authorities and her mother, Susan, I have been struggling to process this immense loss. Katy was a beautiful soul, full of love and righteousness, and I miss her greatly.

I am currently working with Susan to ensure her affairs are settled and bills are paid. I will be staying in the house for the foreseeable future. Please keep Susan in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

Susan and I are meeting this Friday to discuss arrangements for a memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in a protest this Saturday; Katy would have liked that.

If not for the Wonkette family I would never have had the chance to meet and share a few years with this powerful and joyful woman who became my best friend.

Love to you all,

-Joe

Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

The Boss has weighed in. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWKSoxG1K7w

