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HEY HEY it’s MAY DAY! Activists say no school, work, or shopping for a one-day blackout strike! (Except Wonkette.) (Guardian)

UPDATE, I forgot the info for Ziggy’s Movie Night! Join your friends Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern for Pitch Black, it is available for free with ads on YouTube; $3.99 in the usual places.

Your comrade Beatrice wants me to let you know, Louisianans, that there IS STILL an election starting Saturday — five terrible constitutional amendments on the ballot, she says, and other items too — so don’t let your governor’s “we’ll just ‘delay’ the primaries for the election that’s already happening” stop you from stopping them!

“Vote for the crook. It’s important.” Y’all are old, you remember that. On Louisiana and this disgusting old bullshit that’s all new again. (Laura Bassett)

Wanna hear a whole bunch of Republicans gloat about the Texas, Louisiana, and Florida gerrymanders and then whine about Virginia in the very next breath? Will Saletan’s gotchu. (The Bulwark)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US LOVE US HALP! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

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Trump pulled the Surgeon General nomination of one asshole, and replaced Dr. Casey Means with a Fox News doctor, Nicole Saphier, who said child mental illness is driven by “non-traditional households.” How about fuck you? (USA Today) Oh, she said much much much much much more than that? Of course she did. (Erin in the Morning)

The House just passed a Farm Bill that will leave children hungrier so Elon Musk won’t have to pay taxes (and Pete Hegseth can do more WARFIGHTING). Background here. (First Focus on Children) I often wonder just how inscrutable Wonkette is to the average person who doesn’t know all our jokes and also what the fuck we’re talking about (I often change “GOP” in our writers’ copy because most people don’t know that means “Republicans”) but holy shit I have no idea what is going on in this piece about Mike Johnson and the Farm Bill and the House and the rules and WHAT? (NOTUS)

I would have to watch at least one episode of a (proposed) Don Junior Apprentice, just to see if there’s going to be any cocaine left for the rest of the planet. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

My goodness, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael sounds terrrrrible! (Defector)

From the comments, “saving Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos” is the first socially useful thing a billionaire has ever done. (CNN)

Huntington Beach, pay ONE MILLION DOLLARS the fuck up for breaking California state law with your bullshit moral panic about books. (Gift link Orange County Register)

Well this is just NICE: California prison mentors changing lives. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

WONK PARTIES AHOY!

HAWAII (May 14), HAWAII (May 15), MONTREAL (June 14), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), AND SAN FRAN (Nov. 30): TIME TO PARTY!

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