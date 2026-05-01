Vote For The Crook. It's Important. Tabs, May 1, 2026
Happy May Day! Morning news roundup!
HEY HEY it’s MAY DAY! Activists say no school, work, or shopping for a one-day blackout strike! (Except Wonkette.) (Guardian)
UPDATE, I forgot the info for Ziggy’s Movie Night! Join your friends Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern for Pitch Black, it is available for free with ads on YouTube; $3.99 in the usual places.
Your comrade Beatrice wants me to let you know, Louisianans, that there IS STILL an election starting Saturday — five terrible constitutional amendments on the ballot, she says, and other items too — so don’t let your governor’s “we’ll just ‘delay’ the primaries for the election that’s already happening” stop you from stopping them!
“Vote for the crook. It’s important.” Y’all are old, you remember that. On Louisiana and this disgusting old bullshit that’s all new again. (Laura Bassett)
Wanna hear a whole bunch of Republicans gloat about the Texas, Louisiana, and Florida gerrymanders and then whine about Virginia in the very next breath? Will Saletan’s gotchu. (The Bulwark)
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Trump pulled the Surgeon General nomination of one asshole, and replaced Dr. Casey Means with a Fox News doctor, Nicole Saphier, who said child mental illness is driven by “non-traditional households.” How about fuck you? (USA Today) Oh, she said much much much much much more than that? Of course she did. (Erin in the Morning)
The House just passed a Farm Bill that will leave children hungrier so Elon Musk won’t have to pay taxes (and Pete Hegseth can do more WARFIGHTING). Background here. (First Focus on Children) I often wonder just how inscrutable Wonkette is to the average person who doesn’t know all our jokes and also what the fuck we’re talking about (I often change “GOP” in our writers’ copy because most people don’t know that means “Republicans”) but holy shit I have no idea what is going on in this piece about Mike Johnson and the Farm Bill and the House and the rules and WHAT? (NOTUS)
I would have to watch at least one episode of a (proposed) Don Junior Apprentice, just to see if there’s going to be any cocaine left for the rest of the planet. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)
My goodness, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael sounds terrrrrible! (Defector)
From the comments, “saving Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos” is the first socially useful thing a billionaire has ever done. (CNN)
Huntington Beach, pay ONE MILLION DOLLARS the fuck up for breaking California state law with your bullshit moral panic about books. (Gift link Orange County Register)
Well this is just NICE: California prison mentors changing lives. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
WONK PARTIES AHOY!
HAWAII (May 14), HAWAII (May 15), MONTREAL (June 14), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), AND SAN FRAN (Nov. 30): TIME TO PARTY!
Do-Do-Do-DOOOO! Announcing The 2026 Wonkette Friends And Family (That’s You, Dummies) Tour For 2026!
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Happy May Day, comrades! Here is your Friday gif info on echindnas: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rose-goes-snorkeling
And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/425a139b-d92a-448e-8ff3-bbe1e09d94db?utm_source=share
Today is May 1, 2026 (Friday)
Agriculture and Labor Day
Beltane
Blessing Day
Calan Mai
Couple Appreciation Day
CSS Reboot Day
Executive Coaching Day
Frequent Flyer Day
Global Love Day
International Doodle Dog Day
International Sunflower Guerilla Gardening Day
Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day
Labor Day Philippines
Learn to Ride a Bike Day
Lei Day
Marshall Islands Constitution Day
May Day
Mother Goose Day
National Black Barber Shop Appreciation Day
National Chocolate Parfait Day
National Infertility Survival Day
National Loyalty Day
National Mantra Day
National No Pants Day
National Purebred Dog Day
National Rotate Your Beer Day
National Space Day
National Tuba Day
New Homeowners Day
Phone in Sick Day
Save The Rhino Day
School Lunch Hero Day
School Principals' Day
Silver Star Banner Day
Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day
Worthy Wage Day
First Day of National Physical Education and Sport Week
First Day of ALS Awareness Month
First Day of American Cheese Month
First Day of American Wetlands Month
First Day of Anxiety Awareness Month
First Day of Arthritis Awareness Month
First Day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
First Day of Awareness of Medical Orphans Month
First Day of Be Kind to Animals Month
First Day of Better Sleep Month
First Day of Better Speech and Hearing Month
First Day of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month
First Day of Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month
First Day of Brain Cancer Awareness Month
First Day of Building Safety Month
First Day of Celiac Awareness Month
First Day of Chip Your Pet Month
First Day of Chronic Fatigue Awareness Month
First Day of Clean Air Month
First Day of Community Action Month
First Day of Correct Posture Month
First Day of Creative Beginnings Month
First Day of Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month
First Day of Date Your Mate Month
First Day of Deck Safety Month
First Day of EDS Awareness Month
First Day of Electromagnetic Radiation Awareness Month
First Day of Family Wellness Month
First Day of Fibromyalgia Education and Awareness Month
First Day of Food Allergy Action Month
First Day of Fungal Infection Awareness Month
First Day of Gardening for Wildlife Month
First Day of Get Caught Reading Month
First Day of Gifts From The Garden Month
First Day of Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
First Day of Global Youth Traffic Safety Month
First Day of Haitian Heritage Month
First Day of Heal the Children Month
First Day of Healthy Vision Month
First Day of Hepatitis Awareness Month
First Day of Homeschool Awareness Month
First Day of Huntington's Disease Awareness Month
First Day of Indian Heritage Month
First Day of Internal Audit Awareness Month
First Day of International Business Image Improvement Month
First Day of International Civility Awareness Month
First Day of International Drum Month
First Day of International Respect for Chickens Month
First Day of International Victorious Woman Month
First Day of Jewish American Heritage Month
First Day of Labor History Month
First Day of Latino Books Month
First Day of Leaders of Tomorrow Month
First Day of Lettuce Month
First Day of Local and Community History Month
First Day of Lung Health Awareness Month
First Day of Lupus Awareness Month
First Day of Make May Purple /Action On Stroke Month
First Day of Maternal Mental Health Month
First Day of May Measurement Month
First Day of MCS Awareness Month
First Day of Meditation Month
First Day of Mediterranean Diet Month
First Day of Melanoma / Skin Cancer Detection & Prevention Month
First Day of Mental Health Awareness Month
First Day of Military Appreciation Month
First Day of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
First Day of National Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month
First Day of National Asparagus Month
First Day of National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month
First Day of National Barbecue Month
First Day of National Bicycle Safety Month
First Day of National Blood Pressure Month
First Day of National Chocolate Custard Month
First Day of National Comfort Month
First Day of National Digestive Disease Awareness Month
First Day of National Duckling Month
First Day of National Egg Month
First Day of National Foster Care Month
First Day of National Hamburger Month
First Day of National Heritage Month
First Day of National Inventors Month
First Day of National Lyme Disease Awareness Month
First Day of National Moving Month
First Day of National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month
First Day of National Pet Month
First Day of National Photography Month
First Day of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month
First Day of National Physiotherapy Month
First Day of National Preservation Month
First Day of National Prom Graduation Safety Month
First Day of National Recommitment Month
First Day of National Salad Month
First Day of National Salsa Month
First Day of National San Architect Month
First Day of National Service Dog Eye Examination Month
First Day of National Share a Story Month
First Day of National Show Your Smile Month
First Day of National Sight-Saving Month
First Day of National Strawberry Month
First Day of National Teen Self-Esteem Month
First Day of National Tennis Month
First Day of National Toxic Encephalopathy and Chemical Injury Awareness Month
First Day of National Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Month
First Day of National Vinegar Month
First Day of National Walking Month
First Day of National Youth Traffic Safety Month
First Day of Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Month
First Day of Neurofibromatosis Month
First Day of Older Americans Month
First Day of Personal History Awareness Month
First Day of Pet Sitter Safety Month
First Day of REACT Month
First Day of Responsible Animal Guardian Month
First Day of Revise Your Work Schedule Month
First Day of Save Your Tooth Month
First Day of Small Business Month
First Day of Speech and Hearing Awareness Month
First Day of Steelmark Month
First Day of Strike Out Strokes Month
First Day of Stroke Awareness Month
First Day of Syringomyelia Awareness Month
First Day of Teen CEO Month
First Day of Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month
First Day of Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Month
First Day of Ultraviolet Awareness Month
First Day of Women's Health Month
First Day of Zombie Awareness Month
🌝 On this day the Moon will be in a Full Moon phase. The Moon will be visible throughout the night sky rising at sunset in the east and setting with the sunrise the next morning in the west. During a Full Moon the moon is 100% illuminated as seen from Earth and is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. The point at which a Full Moon occurs can be measured down to a fraction of a second. The time it takes between full moons is known as a Synodic month and is 29.530587981 days long.
Today in History: W: "Mission Accomplished" (2003), The Vampira Show Premiers (1954), Model 500 Telephone Made Widely Available (1950), Empire State Building Opens (1931), First US Postal Card Sent (1873), First Christmas Cards Commercially Produced (1843), First Adhesive Postage Stamp Produced (1840), Downing Street Memo Released (2005), Gary Hart Scandal Revealed (1987), Elvis Marries Priscilla (1967), U-2 Spy Plane Shot Down in Soviet Union (1960), Battle of Manila Bay (1898), Union of England and Scotland Becomes Effective (1707), First Colonial Congress Seated (1690), Marriage of Figaro Premiers (1786), Order of the Illuminati Founded (1776), England and Scotland Merge to form Great Britain (1707), Last Black Athlete to Play in MLB until Jackie Robinson, Moses Fleetwood Walker, Plays First Game (1884), First Black Poet receives Pulitzer Prize for Poetry (1950), Peron Exiled (974), Ricky Henderson and Nolan Ryan Break Baseball Records (1991), Citizen Kane Premiers (1941)
Today's birthdays: Jamie Dornan, Wes Anderson, Tim McGraw, Ray Parker Jr., John Woo, Rita Coolidge, Judy Collins, Scott Carpenter, Jack Paar, Charles Zimmy (The Human Fish), Charles Kassel Harris (Wrote First Million-Seller Song), Calamity Jane, Max Robinson (First US Black Network News Anchor), Joseph Heller, John Beradino, Glenn Ford, Mother Jones, Arthur Wellesley (Duke of Wellington)
Today's deaths: Steve Reeves, David Livingstone, John Walker (Inventor of the Friction Match), Olympia Dukakis, Grace Lee Whitney (Played Yeoman Janice Rand), Spike Jones (Sang All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth), Joseph Goebbels, François Laurent d'Arlandes, John Dryden (Instigated Rule of Not Ending Sentence with a Preposition)