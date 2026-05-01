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Martini Glambassador
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Happy May Day, comrades! Here is your Friday gif info on echindnas: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rose-goes-snorkeling

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/425a139b-d92a-448e-8ff3-bbe1e09d94db?utm_source=share

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Diane's Less Hostile Username
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Today is May 1, 2026 (Friday)

Agriculture and Labor Day

Beltane

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🌝 On this day the Moon will be in a Full Moon phase. The Moon will be visible throughout the night sky rising at sunset in the east and setting with the sunrise the next morning in the west. During a Full Moon the moon is 100% illuminated as seen from Earth and is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. The point at which a Full Moon occurs can be measured down to a fraction of a second. The time it takes between full moons is known as a Synodic month and is 29.530587981 days long.

Today in History: W: "Mission Accomplished" (2003), The Vampira Show Premiers (1954), Model 500 Telephone Made Widely Available (1950), Empire State Building Opens (1931), First US Postal Card Sent (1873), First Christmas Cards Commercially Produced (1843), First Adhesive Postage Stamp Produced (1840), Downing Street Memo Released (2005), Gary Hart Scandal Revealed (1987), Elvis Marries Priscilla (1967), U-2 Spy Plane Shot Down in Soviet Union (1960), Battle of Manila Bay (1898), Union of England and Scotland Becomes Effective (1707), First Colonial Congress Seated (1690), Marriage of Figaro Premiers (1786), Order of the Illuminati Founded (1776), England and Scotland Merge to form Great Britain (1707), Last Black Athlete to Play in MLB until Jackie Robinson, Moses Fleetwood Walker, Plays First Game (1884), First Black Poet receives Pulitzer Prize for Poetry (1950), Peron Exiled (974), Ricky Henderson and Nolan Ryan Break Baseball Records (1991), Citizen Kane Premiers (1941)

Today's birthdays: Jamie Dornan, Wes Anderson, Tim McGraw, Ray Parker Jr., John Woo, Rita Coolidge, Judy Collins, Scott Carpenter, Jack Paar, Charles Zimmy (The Human Fish), Charles Kassel Harris (Wrote First Million-Seller Song), Calamity Jane, Max Robinson (First US Black Network News Anchor), Joseph Heller, John Beradino, Glenn Ford, Mother Jones, Arthur Wellesley (Duke of Wellington)

Today's deaths: Steve Reeves, David Livingstone, John Walker (Inventor of the Friction Match), Olympia Dukakis, Grace Lee Whitney (Played Yeoman Janice Rand), Spike Jones (Sang All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth), Joseph Goebbels, François Laurent d'Arlandes, John Dryden (Instigated Rule of Not Ending Sentence with a Preposition)

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