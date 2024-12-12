Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Republicans: Why do they love to lie? Science asks and answers! (American Marketing Association)

Christopher Wray decides to obey in advance. (James Fallows)

Alvin Bragg, having let the Trumpenkinder off the hook once before for their various frauds and griftings, is not obeying this time. With the only Trump felony conviction secured, he thinks it’s time for sentencing. (Filing / Status Kuo / Joyce Vance)

Sure we “should” be more worried about Trump purging the generals, but I kind of have to maintain a manageable number of worries for the moment. Still, this thing I won’t worry about just yet is some deeply frothingly crazy-eyed insane bullshits! (Don Moynihan)

Not gonna worry about bird flu yet either. I will worry about it when it’s time to not leave the house! (HuffPost)

A hefty majority of Americans don’t trust Trump, RFK Jr., Dr. Oz, or their various quacks, and people like Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker should stop fucking playing footsie with them. (Axios)

I’m not reading this, but you could! It’s inside Daniel Perry’s phone in the 130 days before he murdered a Black Lives Matter protester, was convicted (in Texas!), and was pardoned by the racist, bloodthirsty Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. NB: This is not Daniel Penny, the dude who was just acquitted of second degree murdering a man having a freakout in the New York subway. Two different beloved by the Right murder guys. (Houston Chronicle)

Presumably you’ve all already read Evan’s Moral High Ground where he discusses Pete Hegseth a third time, but he cites specifically this story by Amanda Marcotte about Hegseth’s fuckin weirdo pastor, who writes shit like:

“A man penetrates, conquers, colonizes, plants. A woman receives, surrenders, accepts.” The alleged failure of women to submit, he continues, leads men to “dream of being rapists,” deprived of the “erotic necessity” found in women's submission. Nancy Wilson, Doug Wilson's wife, backs this view, comparing a wife to a “garden” cultivated for the husband's pleasure: “But of course a husband is never trespassing in his own garden.”

Don’t worry, it goes on from there! (Salon)

South Carolina’s reintroducing its death penalty for abortions bill. Considering the Right is arguing that the Pill and IUD are abortions, this is all very fine and normal, bored Jerry Seinfeld eating cereal dot gif. (Abortion, Every Day)

Well those were all (except the Bragg ones) some bad fuckin tabs! And another: What did Greece ever do to deserve Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle??? Here’s Don Trump Jr. and his new (very pretty!) “rumored” girlfriend (total girlfriend) “nudging” Guilfoyle aside. (People)

Oh sure, New Jersey is “protecting” librarians and libraries from the “censorship” of book bans, by censoring book bans! What about their First Amendment right to deny other people’s First Amendment rights! (Digest Online)

Tokyo making with the four-day workweek like a common Wonkette! (CNN)

Spinach Maria sounds like it has a bad meaning on Urban Dictionary but I am intrigued and wish to subscribe to its newsletter. (Food and Wine)

Finally, mazel tov to independent journalist Erin Reed, whose reporting on trans issues we link here constantly, and her beloved, Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr. The two are a-marrying!

