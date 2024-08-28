Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Still coming off my emotional high from the Chicago DNC, but at least the COVID is helping settle me back to earth! (My case is so mild; I’m so happy to be Very-Well-Vaxxed!) So here’s only one story today on how awesome it was and how it showcased the happy marriage between coastal liberalism and prairie progressivism, courtesy of Wonk pal David Corn! (Mother Jones)

Joe Biden’s going to go down in history not least for bringing manufacturing back, baby. I still can’t believe all the people who are mad at him for “economy.” (Heatmap)

OH HELL YEAH, superseding indictment just dropped! As usual, I’m truly impressed by the various local Republicans who stood up to Trump’s election-stealing shit, to their own great (and continuing) detriment. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan: Good job, sirs. Proud of you. (Court Listener)

But what does our Liz think of Jack Smith’s reupping of the stolen documents case? That is for those of you who listen to podcasts to find out. (Spotify)

Democrats sue Georgia — where Gov. Brian Kemp has finally endorsed the guy who tried to steal its electoral votes in 2020 — for its new tack that certifying election results is now optional, more of a suggestion really, if they feel like it. (CNN)

PENNSYLVANIANS! Check your voter registration. No, now. Again. (AP)

TEXANS! Check your voter registration. No, now. Again. (Democracy Docket)

Our pal at The Fucking News has more thoughts on that, and it’s more fun to read than Democracy Docket:

The list allegedly includes:

6,000+ people with felony convictions

6,500+ non-citizens

19,000+ people who canceled their registration

65,000+ people who failed to respond to a notice of examination

134,000+ people who changed address

457,000+ people who used to be people but are now dead

463,000+ people who might still be entitled to vote.

You should click and read!

Oh huh, weird, here’s a 2021 story in which Texas AG Ken Paxton brags about stealing Texas for Trump by throwing everybody off the rolls, weird, huh. (Newsweek)

Perhaps yesterday you saw a weird photo of Trump grinning and thumbs-upping like a jackass in Arlington National Cemetery, and people wondering why the fuck he was doing Campaign in Arlington National Cemetery, since it is against the law. Well, would you be surprised his staff shoved the cemetery worker who tried to stop them? (NPR)

Man, Lina Khan’s FTC won’t let corporations have any fun anymore. Now they can’t even buy clout and fake reviews? (More Perfect Union)

Inside the trial of the man — a former Democratic officeholder — who SURE SEEMS LIKE he murdered Las Vegas corruption reporter Jeff German, what with the disguise found in his house and his DNA under German’s nails and all, but he guesses somebody else might have put those there, he guesses. (CBS News)

A Very Short Post On The New York Times Is A Dick, Phil Donahue Edition. (FAIR)

I once was so shocked by the frankly lunatic way my beloved elder sister had loaded her dishwasher — plates lying flat on top of upside down cups — that I was forced to take the side of her rightwing conservative husband, the one who announced while trying to build a bridge of commonality with all of us during dinner with our Upper West Side Democratic superdelegate aunt, “I really like Tulsi Gabbard!” On dishwashers and the proper care and loading thereof! (Serious Eats)

