Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1hEdited

Hey kids, we're live again! Book chat time, and a reminder to please focus on talking about the book or about climate and clean energy. News of your cats, annoying neighbors (god they're so annoying!) and other open-thread content is of course cherished and should be posted in the Nice Times post coming at 1:00 EST.

Also too, I just updated the piece with a nifty chart comparing ALL the estimated material extraction necessary for the next 25 years of the energy transition, to the amount (in metric shit tons) of fossil fuels we're already mining/pumping in just one average year. Reload yr browser to see that!

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Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
22m

Ta, Dok. My big "wow" was that the people with the least money, therefore the least agency, are using this technology to improve their lives *now* and that's beautiful.

I have held in my own hands the patent for offshore solar plants that use hydrolysis to turn seawater into liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. When cars are powered by hydrogen, the only thing that comes out of the tailpipe is water. We can get there.

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