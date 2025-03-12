US Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, House Republicans’ favorite woman to abuse,

Something that holds 100 percent true in all American political situations is that Republican MAGA fascists and Nazis absolutely love to dish it out, but they are super-soft babies when it comes to taking it. Literally, anything they do, any hate they mete out, any mockery, just throw it back in their faces and watch the tantrums and histrionics begin.

Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride — the first openly transgender rep in Congress, the woman Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been running a Nazi genital inspection crusade on — was in a committee hearing, the Europe subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to be specific. And the subcommittee chair Keith Self, Republican of Texas, signaled that it was McBride’s turn to speak.

So he did so, and in so doing, called her “Mr. McBride.”

And all hell broke loose.

Oh, how fun!

“Thank you, Madam Chair,” she replied, without missing a beat, to the Republican chair-MAN of her committee. Such a simple attack, so elegant, it left so little mess.

William Keating of Massachusetts, the Democratic ranking member of the subcommittee, meanwhile, this made him hot. He asked Self to repeat himself, and Self misgendered McBride again. To which Keating replied, irate:

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Mr. Keating fired back. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit. But this is not decent.” Mr. Self said it was time to continue the hearing. But Mr. Keating refused to let go. “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” he said.

And Self immediately had a little prissy-ass temper tantrum and adjourned the entire hearing, like a fucking crybaby loser.

Hey Republicans, we found your masculinity crisis! It’s Rep. Keith Self of Texas. Maybe he needs to spend a little extra time in Tucker Carlson’s nut tanner this week, would that help Stella get her groove back?

Self tried to explain later on Twitter:

Fuck you, bigot.

Of course, it’s not the policy of the United States, it’s a stupid executive order from the angry little tiny-handed Nazi troll who currently, for however long, sits in the Oval Office. Also, even if it were the policy of the United States, Sarah McBride is a woman, AKA female, AKA one of the two sexes this redneck sack of dogshit is apparently capable of understanding.

Does his uneducated hick ass think “transgender” is … a separate sex all its own? If so, we reckon the congressman from backwoods Cousin Hump, Texas, ought to check out a biology textbook that isn’t published by a creation scientist. That’d be our recommendation.

Lest you fall under the misapprehension that Self regretted his pathetic little tantrum, he spent the rest of the day retweeting Nazis, fascists, Republicans, and pigfuck bigots who were attaboy-ing him. He even retweeted the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, easily one of the country’s most beclowned and seemingly most personally disturbed anti-LGBTQ yip-yappers.

As for Sarah McBride, this woman takes so much abuse from her Republican colleagues, to her face, and it’s easy to see how much they enjoy it.

Indeed, it gives one a glimpse of how much MAGA Republican Christian politicians would enjoy perpetuating a holocaust, how eagerly they would sign up for shifts at Donald Trump’s Nazi camps.

But man, oh man, they sure do turn into little bitches when you throw their tactics right back at them, don’t they?

What did we say a few weeks back? We said treat all Republicans as Nazis and Nazi collaborators until further notice, AKA forever.

That includes treating Republicans with exactly the amount of respect they have earned, which is zero, wherever you find them, even if they’re your so-called “colleagues” in Congress. (They are not your colleagues. They are your opposition, and your enemy.)

We goddamn meant it when we said that too.

More like this, pretty please.

