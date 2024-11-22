Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hello hello! You are probably wondering right about now, Rebecca, are you making everyone take mandatory vacation days next week because you hate paying out everyone’s unused vacation in cash, and so it will just be you and kinda pathetic? THAT’S RIGHT. It will JUST BE ME and KIND OF PATHETIC! But we’ll have at least a couple of items each day for you to comment around, Monday through the weekend! And Wednesday, we’ll just load you up with all your Wonkette Classic recipes! Let’s get cooking with today’s news roundup and things to read!

But what will Matt Gaetz do now? How about Senator Governor Fox & Friends Host Matt Gaetz? Or maybe he could just takesie-backsie that ill-considered “resignation.” (Joe.My.God.) Trump told Gaetz to drop out, because what a headache that he 100 percent knowingly brought on himself. Also, they think he can just take his seat in the next Congress, since he only resigned from this one. (The Bulwark) At least Pam Bondi hasn’t paid any children for sex, that we know of. (NBC News)

Oh yeah, NOBODY getting vetted. Of course they’re not. (AP)

I enjoyed, as I always enjoy, Cassidy Steele Dale’s thoughts, this time on “And there will be a lot of Trump voters who will be deeply confused and livid and livid and confused and looking at us like GOBBAMMIT WHAB HAPPENED FISS ISN’T WHAB WE BOATED FOR!” But it is what they boated for. It is! (Think Future)

January 6 rioter convicted by a Tennessee jury of plotting to kill all the FBIs. Trump will probably pardon him for that too. (NBC News)

Georgia knows how to fix its maternal mortality problem: Dismiss all members of the maternity mortality review board. (Pro Publica)

Climate Cabinet is hiring in North Carolina! (Job Board)

Oh Hertz. (TechDirt)

The Bloggess ate a gummie that was 150 milligrams and she did not die! I too once ate far too much edible and was choking to death on my own vomit and would have died and LIBERAL BLOGGER OD’S ON POT would have been Fox’s chyron for MONTHS and I would have ruined it for EVERYONE. I wrote about it and got a hundred comments about what a stupid idiot noob I am, like I wasn’t at the time a 41-year-old woman who’d been smoking pot for 100 years. Then I ate an edible last week, the day after Election Day (one week ago? a hundred?), and it too was way too fucking strong and I was again choking on my own vomit, and that was only 20mg. BE CAREFUL. (The Bloggess)

EVAN POPS IN: Hello! I’m still yelling about Pete Hegseth at my Friday place. This week, an examination of how Hegseth and all those freaking MAGA losers totally want to be Braveheart, and it is pathetic. Come by, read, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Jason Wilson says to drink your Thanksgiving schnapps. (Everyday Drinking)

Underneath the chilly gray November sky we can make believe that Kennedy is still alive. If you are one of my many beloved Wonkers named Wendy, don’t take this one personally!

