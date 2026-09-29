Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VasyaCognito's avatar
VasyaCognito
4h

OT: Donnie will have to teach his AI not to believe "fake news".

H. John Tran

@johnhtran.bsky.social

🔵 Trump just launched America.gov, the government’s new AI assistant.

It immediately confirmed:

Biden won in 2020.

Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files.

Then it stopped answering political questions.

That didn’t take long.

https://bsky.app/profile/johnhtran.bsky.social/post/3mwof6pq6hk2h

Reply
Share
21 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4h

<It’s doubtful she will receive the full eight years, and I actually do hope she does not, because eight years is a tad much for a nonviolent crime, committed by a woman who is plausibly stupid enough to not realize she was committing eight felonies.>

Ask Crystal Mason how that goes. Not that she was stupid, but she got five years for much less, previous record as a felon notwithstanding. Of course, you know, Texas and Black is different from California and white. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crystal_Mason

Reply
Share
9 replies
577 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture