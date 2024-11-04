Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

“Holy Fucking Shit, IOWA?” Yes, holy fucking shit, Iowa! (The Fucking News) How the polls are “herding” — moving toward each other so they won’t be the outliers, because they’re all bawk bawk bawk little scared chicken babies. (Emptywheel)

I agree with Denny Carter here, just the way he put it: This isn’t 2016, it’s 2008. (The Bad Faith Times) And on how the pollsters are fucking it up. (Bad Faith Times again) And this, on our theme! Kamala’s winning, and it’s not close. (Jason Stanford) How pollsters weight. Learn a shocking thing! (Good Authority)

LOL hero.

Our Liz’s son Joe Dye tells us what to look for as the earliest returns come in, and how parts of Indiana and Kentucky can tell us about Detroit, Philly, etc. (Law and Chaos Pod)

How’s about Kansas? (Kansas Reflector)

Georgia had 55 percent turnout just in early voting. (Georgia SOS)

There’s some real holy shit stuff from the erstwhile RFK Jr. campaign, like his former running mate Nicole Shanahan going apparently full QAnon about Jill Biden in a panda costume o.O (HuffPost)

Meanwhile, of course RFK Jr. promises to get … fluoride out of the drinking water, for our precious bodily fluids. (AP)

And this video is going around again in which it kind of sounds like RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are promising to ban Doritos.

Remember the outrage when Michelle Obama suggested making school lunches healthier, and children should be encouraged to play and exercise? Yeah. Anyway, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just outlawed the outrageous user fees for children’s online school lunch payments, including for free or reduced lunches. (White House)

RFK Jr. recommends this antivaxx lunatic for Department of Health and Human Services. (ABC News) Snipy on this lunatic and Trump’s other lunatics. (Public Notice)

A regional Idaho health department has been banned from giving COVID vaccines. This is fine. (AP)

Michael Wolff’s Jeffrey Epstein tapes. (Daily Beast)

Which of you mean people shorted Trump’s stupid website stock? (CNN)

This is quite a lede here about the name Trump came up with for Joe Biden, yikes. The longread on the final days of the Trump campaign shows all his pro’s trying to knife each other, and also blame JD Vance’s bro entourage for pretty much everything, heart eyes emoji! (The Atlantic)

LOL Eugene Vindman is running for Congress, and he’s been going HAM on his opponent for his “fake family.” Opponent is cease-and-desisting him for the tort of being too hilarious. (HuffPost)

Guys! Let’s all graduate from art school at age 90! Fuck yeah! (The Guardian)