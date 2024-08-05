Example of VP choice for illustrative purposes only.

You might have heard Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate are embarking on a one-million date Eras tour tomorrow, starting in Philadelphia, and wondered if we were going to find out today or what have you, etc.

Well, you can relax for Monday, because Politico says Harris has been meeting with her candidates, and that it will be announced tomorrow, probably with a video.

You know, unless it leaks first.

Where were you when Kamala Harris announced Sarah Palin as her running mate? You don’t know, because it’s in the future!

Says Politico:

Harris on Sunday held interviews with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the vice president’s residence in Washington. A person familiar with the selection process said it was possible that Harris has spoken virtually to other potential picks, or might do so Monday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have also been reviewed by the Harris campaign vetting team.

It’s Palin.

Unless it’s somebody else, it could be somebody else.

