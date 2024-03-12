Ted Cruz and accused murderer Kyle Lewter

For the last few years, faced with a significant dearth of actual, real things to get mad about, the Right has been all a-tither over the horrific crimes they believe LGBTQ+ people and prominent Democratic politicians and celebrities must be doing. Not to mention all the baby-eating. (So much baby-eating!)

And yet! Here we are again with yet another wholesome, god-fearing Young Republican getting arrested for sexual torture and murder, just like Ted Bundy before him.

Kyle Lewter, 36, was arrested last week for having allegedly killed an acquaintance, Derek Franklin Walls, 54, during a physical altercation that, at some point included an element of “sexual torture.”

For the past several years Lewter has been a prominent figure in the Alabama GOP. He’s worked on the campaigns of several state lawmakers, including as the campaign chairman for Alabama state Sen. Tom Butler, and served as the vice-chair of his county Young Republicans group.

According to a 2017 article about him in The News-Courier:

Lewter, 28, a 2006 graduate of Ardmore High School, started out helping local candidates — Tom Butler and Henry White — with their political campaigns and most recently helped campaign for President-elect Donald Trump. On Friday, he and Ardmore's James Shannon will have great seats to Trump's inaugural outside the U.S. Capitol. Kyle received a special invitation to the event, along with two tickets, and decided to take Shannon, a former Limestone County school board member, with him. “Shannon and I have been friends for a long time,” Lewter said. “I did his campaign for county commission.” U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, for whom Kyle has campaigned, helped make the invitation possible for Lewter, though Lewter's resume and accomplishments certainly must have made helping him worthwhile.

Not much is known about the arrest just yet, beyond the fact that the arrests for homicide and sexual torture were part of the same crime and that police say there was no direct connection to his work in politics.

Except, you know, for the irony of this picture in front of a stand-and-repeat at a “pro-life” event.

Kyle Lewter, Facebook

Let’s take a look at all the prominent Republicans who (barely?) escaped being (allegedly) murdered and sexually tortured by this wholesome young man.

There were too many pictures of Lewter posing with Jeff Sessions to choose just one, so I went with this little gallery. Looks like Lewter loves Jeff Sessions almost as much as he loves (allegedly) murdering and sexually torturing his casual acquaintances.

Jeff Sessions and accused murderer Kyle Lewter, Facebook

Hey, there’s Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who just had a man suffocated to death her own self!

Kyle Lewter and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Facebook

Here they are together again, a regular Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka if ever I saw one.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Kyle Lewter, Facebook

Here he is with former US congressman Mo Brooks!

Kyle Lewter and Mo Brooks, Facebook

And here he is, hiding in the shadows with Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Kyle Lewter and Tommy Tuberville, Facebook

Oh hey! There’s Kay Ivey again!

Kyle Lewter and Kay Ivey, Facebook

These many, many pictures with Gov. Ivey feel significant not just because of Ivey’s own bloodthirst, but because of the many, many anti-LGBTQ+ bills she’s signed into law recently — several of which presume that trans kids and teenagers are only pretending to be trans in order to sexually assault cisgender girls. Perhaps her run-in with an actual (alleged) sexual torturer might remind her that she’s not actually as good as she thinks she is at determining who is and is not a threat in that way.

Will Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth be celebrating his birthday with Lewter again this year?

Kyle Lewter and Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth

Former Alabama secretary of state John Merrill thought very highly of Lewter, called him a role model and “a very bright, energetic, and enthusiastic young man who is fully committed to doing an outstanding job in any task he undertakes!”

Especially when that task is allegedly murder and sexual torture.

Kyle Lewter and AL Secretary of State John Merrill, Facebook

You know, we’ve got it up at the top of the post but let’s take another look at this picture of Lewter with none other than Sen. Ted Cruz — who may or may not be the Zodiac. What are they planning?

Ted Cruz and Kyle Lewter, Facebook

Kyle Lewter, as far as we know, is a white, straight, cisgender man and not an immigrant or a victim of police brutality. If he were not straight or cisgender, if he were an immigrant, if he had been a victim of police brutality, or if he had simply been a Democrat, Republicans would spend the next few weeks trying to tie the murder of Derek Franklin Walls to Democrats, particularly those who appeared in pictures with him — the way they’re right now trying to tie the murder of Laken Riley to Democratic policies and the sex trafficking of a girl in Mexico City 20 years ago to Joe Biden (they did both of these things the very same night) and what they seem to believe is the inherent criminality of immigrants.

While it’s unlikely to make them shut up about any of these things, these pictures should at least be pretty useful for the next time they try it.

