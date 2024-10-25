Some climb mountains. Some photoshoop a public domain photo of Kamala Harris holding a fluffy doggo named Newton onto the cover art for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. But we all do it for the same reason.

For happy hour instead, we bring you your much-anticipated Kamala Harris rally in Houston, Texas, complete with an appearance by the universally beloved Willie Nelson and his young collaborator, a young woman you may have heard of named Mega-Gigastar Beyoncé. The Prophets and Sages foretold that Beyoncé would appear onstage during August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but the prophets and sages were wrong, so we took away their capitalization.

This time, the coming of Beyoncé, a Houston native, unto the Harris rally has been foretold by far more reliable seers: booking agents. And as CNN notes, Harris will also be joined at the rally by US Senate nominee Colin Allred, who is polling extremely close to the incumbent, podcaster Ted Cruz, who may decamp for Cancun for the evening.

The rally won’t simply be about music, however; Texas was chosen for this rally specifically because it’s the most prominent of many Ground Zeros for the Republican war on women’s reproductive freedom. Per CNN, the rally

will spotlight Amanda and Josh Zurawski, the Texas couple who led a lawsuit against the state’s abortion bans after Amanda suffered life-threatening pregnancy complications but couldn’t have an abortion in the deep-red state. Shanette Williams — the mother of Amber Nicole Thurman, who ProPublica reported died in 2022 from a treatable infection due to delays to her medical care stemming from Georgia’s restrictive abortion law — will also be in attendance.

Ahead of tonight’s rally, the Harris campaign released a new ad titled “He Did It,” which places the blame for the loss of women’s bodily autonomy exactly where it belongs. The ad will run on Texas stations beginning today, the first TV ad buy for the Harris campaign in Texas.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 9:30 Eastern tonight, and we’re going to be sure to watch along with you. Here’s the MSNBC livestream.

OPEN THREAD, and we’ll be back at rally time to make sure the video is working!

