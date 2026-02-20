Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
5m

John T asked a good question:

"Should the plural of "Cletus" be "Cletuses" or "Cleti"? Discuss amongst yourselves."

Since there was a Pope Cletus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_Anacletus

I thought it might be latin, so "Cleti", but I was wrong! From the article

"The name "Cletus" (Ancient Greek: Κλητος, romanized: Klētos) "

It's fucking Greek, so the plural is Cletuses.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mysterysurf's avatar
Mysterysurf
10m

Holding up the mirror to everyday evil.

𝗛𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗽 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱.

𝘈 𝘕𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘷𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘯’𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦, 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘶𝘱 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘫𝘰𝘬𝘦, 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 “𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘭 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥.”

In the kindergarten call, the teacher said she’d decided to report the student’s parents after looking them up in the school files and seeing that they were born in Honduras and El Salvador. She said the student was born in New York, and was 5 or 6 years old, but that she didn’t like people “taking up resources from our country.”

When Palmer read back her report in a flat tone, she scoffed. “You make it sound terrible,” she said. Later in the call, she asked to speak to Palmer’s supervisor after saying she didn’t like his attitude.

“I can’t help that they have a 6-year-old. That’s on them,” she said.

https://wapo.st/4kM4qbF

Reply
Share
6 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture