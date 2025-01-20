Welcome To Wonkette's NO-NAUG MONDAY Dance Party!
If we don't acknowledge it, it might not exist!
Hello hello! Today is going to be a good day FOR US because we ain’t watching that shit! Instead, we’re celebrating the real holiday, Martin Luther King Day, with a dance party consisting of a playlist I made (I made a playlist!) of every Black artist I love plus the Bee Gees and Dr. John, who can pass. At 3 p.m., your friend Ziggywiggy will have a matinee movie showing of Selma. Moral arc of the universe, etc., etc. We can hope. Maybe some day.
We’re gearing up for a hard four years. We’ll need dancing and music and days off from the fuckstorm. Please don’t comment about the inauguration if you’re silly or a glutton enough to be watching it. This is a naug-free zone.
I assume there’s going to be a lot of ads in this playlist because I jacked other people’s songs on the youtubes. None of these are ads for Wonkette, we ain’t got those. Sorry if they annoy.
I will definitely have missed some perfect artists who belong here; I’m a mommyblogger, not a musicologist. (If I wanted to have an actual deep-ass playlist of great old deep-cut soul, I would ask my good son to make this playlist, but these are my favorites by my favorite artists.) Ready? Please stand, and put your right hand over your heart.
I have just learned I can’t embed this whole playlist here. ARGH. You’ll have to click through.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo2JBEc7Afe7CZG2GC1-G-lQyPfw6Vfv&si=alM9WMjoHmNNy-M2
STOP COMMENTING ABOUT THE INAUGURATION. FUCK.
𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬! 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚-𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘.
Another alternative to the naug, if you're interested. Rebecca Solnit, author of "A Paradise Built in Hell," which we book clubbed a few years back, is hosting an MLK Day livestream called "The Way We Get Through This Is Together" featuring Bill McKibben, Liz Ogbu, Charlie Jane Anders, Anand Giridharadas, and Akaya Windwood, several of whose names I even recognize, starting at noon.
Solnit's Bluesky pitch: "Monday morning we are entering a new chapter in this country's history and we are entering it together, with our friends and principles held close and our eyes wide open."
Linky: https://youtu.be/Gf_ydiJ8GLw
𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡, 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬. 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚-𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘.