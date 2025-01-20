Hello hello! Today is going to be a good day FOR US because we ain’t watching that shit! Instead, we’re celebrating the real holiday, Martin Luther King Day, with a dance party consisting of a playlist I made (I made a playlist!) of every Black artist I love plus the Bee Gees and Dr. John, who can pass. At 3 p.m., your friend Ziggywiggy will have a matinee movie showing of Selma. Moral arc of the universe, etc., etc. We can hope. Maybe some day.

We’re gearing up for a hard four years. We’ll need dancing and music and days off from the fuckstorm. Please don’t comment about the inauguration if you’re silly or a glutton enough to be watching it. This is a naug-free zone.

I assume there’s going to be a lot of ads in this playlist because I jacked other people’s songs on the youtubes. None of these are ads for Wonkette, we ain’t got those. Sorry if they annoy.

I will definitely have missed some perfect artists who belong here; I’m a mommyblogger, not a musicologist. (If I wanted to have an actual deep-ass playlist of great old deep-cut soul, I would ask my good son to make this playlist, but these are my favorites by my favorite artists.) Ready? Please stand, and put your right hand over your heart.

I have just learned I can’t embed this whole playlist here. ARGH. You’ll have to click through.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo2JBEc7Afe7CZG2GC1-G-lQyPfw6Vfv&si=alM9WMjoHmNNy-M2

