Robyn gave you some weirdo content to watch! Happy Kid Inventor's Day, To Anyone Who Has Ever Invented A Kid!

Marcie went over some of the worst latest ICE shit. MN: ICE Gasses Suspected ANTIFA Babies With Flashbangs

Gary wrote a very funny briefing for Donald Trump, who is somehow president, of the United States. President Trump's Daily Intel Briefing On Situation In Minnesota

God she’s terrible. Kyrsten Sinema Was Too Busy Breaking Up Someone's Marriage With Tawdry Affair To End Filibuster

Ziggy watched a love story with you! Wonkette Movie Night: Mozart And The Whale

Andrew our Canadian friend wrote about their national shame at selling some Death Zambonis to ICE. Canada Hooks ICE Up With Some Sweetass Naziwagons

And for a treat, here’s Evan at his other place, going deep on why they think the murder of Renee Good was absolutely justified because she and her wife didn’t need a man. So not really a treat then. MAGA Men Pretty Sure These White 'F*cking Bitches' Asking For It

We’ll be out tomorrow for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but we’ll have one (1) post in the morning. Don’t spend it all in one place!