Al Bellenchia
38m

Doctor’s orders, cont’d.

Let’s make it real, this time.

“A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand, we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life's roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life's highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

Dee Crescitelli
35m

https://youtu.be/dsgBpsNPQ50?si=ercnaLZj8idqZcbS

