We're just wonking for the weekend
It's your Wonkette One-A-Weekend!
Hello dear and terrible ones! What did we send you this weekend?
Did a friend send you this? You should
Robyn gave you some weirdo content to watch! Happy Kid Inventor's Day, To Anyone Who Has Ever Invented A Kid!
Marcie went over some of the worst latest ICE shit. MN: ICE Gasses Suspected ANTIFA Babies With Flashbangs
Gary wrote a very funny briefing for Donald Trump, who is somehow president, of the United States. President Trump's Daily Intel Briefing On Situation In Minnesota
God she’s terrible. Kyrsten Sinema Was Too Busy Breaking Up Someone's Marriage With Tawdry Affair To End Filibuster
Ziggy watched a love story with you! Wonkette Movie Night: Mozart And The Whale
Andrew our Canadian friend wrote about their national shame at selling some Death Zambonis to ICE. Canada Hooks ICE Up With Some Sweetass Naziwagons
And for a treat, here’s Evan at his other place, going deep on why they think the murder of Renee Good was absolutely justified because she and her wife didn’t need a man. So not really a treat then. MAGA Men Pretty Sure These White 'F*cking Bitches' Asking For It
We’ll be out tomorrow for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but we’ll have one (1) post in the morning. Don’t spend it all in one place!
Doctor’s orders, cont’d.
Let’s make it real, this time.
“A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand, we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life's roadside, but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life's highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.”- Martin Luther King Jr.
https://youtu.be/dsgBpsNPQ50?si=ercnaLZj8idqZcbS