It’s too soon to properly come to terms with the how and the why of what happened Tuesday night. But the Sunday shows remain, until Donald Trump deems them inconvenient in his new dark empire, so we’ll keep trucking on as if we will have a democracy after January 2025.

Let’s dive right in!

Republican Ohio Representative Jim Jordan appeared on CNN’s “State Of the Union” this weekend to do his two favorite things: lie and talk fast hoping no one notices.

But we did, Jimbo, we did.

And so, apparently, did host Dana Bash, who was ready for Jordan avoiding answering Trump’s very real threats of retribution agaisnt his political enemies.

BASH: So let's go back to what you just brought up, which is the question about retribution. You also lead the Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee. Trump has repeatedly threatened to prosecute Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, General Mark Milley, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York A.G. Letitia James, and that's just some of the people he has talked about. Do you support him using the Justice Department to go after the people who disagree with him? JORDAN: He didn't do it his first term. What I support is stopping... BASH: Right, but this is a second term.

Exactly. Not only is this a second term, so Trump has no fear of reelection to possibly moderate him, but his Supreme Court decided that he is essentially immune from accountability. So those “he didn’t do it before” reassurances sound about as hollow to us as whatever Jordan said to the Ohio State wrestlers who were sexually abused by the team doctor on his watch.

Bash also noted the suspicious dissipation of “election fraud” claims from Trump and his stooges, like Jordan, after he was declared the election winner this time. (This is a long one, but bear with us)

BASH: He won. He won.



JORDAN: He sure did. He won big.



BASH: He won. He won big.



JORDAN: Thirty states.



BASH: So my question and what people want to know is what he is going to do. […] OK. Let's talk about the election, because in the run-up to the election, even on election night itself, Donald Trump baselessly accused Democrats of cheating. As soon as the results started to come in and showed them going his way, he stopped. Silence. Nothing about that. I haven't seen you or your colleagues claiming any election irregularities, no rampant voting fraud this time. It seems to me that Republicans claim voting fraud and election integrity when you lose and not when you win.



JORDAN: No. I mean, again, as I said before, this election I think was the greatest political comeback we have ever seen. […]



BASH: But you think it was a free and fair election?



JORDAN: No, no, this election […] This election was real simple. You had back-to-back administrations. We got something we very seldom get in American history, in American politics, back-to-back administrations running for the top job, and people could do a direct comparison. […]



BASH: Right. Those are policies...



JORDAN: That's what this election was about.



BASH: That's totally fair. But last time around […] There were false claims about election fraud when Donald Trump lost. This time, Donald Trump won, and you think the election was free and fair. […] Do you believe the 2024 election was free and fair? JORDAN: I do. I do.



BASH: And why was it different from 2020, when he lost? Is that the only difference?



JORDAN: No, there were concerns about 2020 with all the mail-in voting that happened. […] So, there were all kinds of concerns with how the 2020 election was carried out.



BASH: OK, but there was absolutely no widespread fraud.

Jim Jordan seems to have studied at the “Ben Shapiro School of Fast-Talking Dunning-Krueger,” which is why in every congressional hearing he rambles and tries to filibuster every time he’s on a political news show.

Someone should explain this to these assclowns.

Jordan is exhausting enough. This is why we have no energy for Dean Phillips’s stupidity or Byron Donalds’s schtick on “Fox News Sunday" this week.

Pace yourselves, kids. It’s going to be rough, but we have each other.

Have a week.

