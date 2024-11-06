Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

As you know, I write your morning tabs the day before. So … what happened? I DON’T KNOW YET. (At 2:05 a.m. it sure looks like I was a liar!) Okay, 3:30 a.m.

Let’s see what I’ve got open in my tabs.

I think this will be the only late-night addition to what I already had written. It’s Kamala Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon’s email to staff. She says it’s all down to the Blue Wall, and I don’t feel great about that! I would like to know what happened to our women-plus-10 turnout? (Talking Points Memo) Wait, no, 2:05 a.m.: They are projecting Pennsylvania for Donald Trump. So that is that. The rest of these tabs will be mostly irrelevant. Huh. How about that?

Here’s a couple of bookends: Jackie Kennedy redoing the White House (Elle Decor) and Dr. Jill Biden revamping the White House tour (Smithsonian mag). Both nice things! We shall not speak of what FUCKING MELANIA did to the FUCKING ROSE GARDEN.

Sounds like Rudy Giuliani took all his shit, packed it up, and hid it from the nice lady election workers he was found guilty of defaming. Should he have not done that? (Filing) And then he drove Lauren Bacall’s Mercedes to go vote. How much jail will he go to for contempt of court? Or will the judge just “not mind”? (FT)

Well shoot, this guy thinks the Right will have a hard time coming back from letting grifters run everything, that’s a shame! (Aaron Ross Powell)

Trigger warning for the child sex abuse material this “My Faith Votes” CEO allegedly had on his hard drive. (Ministry Watch)

I was not able to finish this story about the woman arrested for a miscarriage, and the Aunt Lydia who did the arresting. Maybe you’ll have better luck. (Gift link Washington Post)

Wired has been doing absolutely amazing election work. The vote suppressors and their shitty app. (Wired)

The “pro-Harris” texts promising she’s being silent about Israel so she can bomb Gaza more are coming from inside the GOP. (The Verge)

Republican counties tried to toss absentee ballots that were hand-delivered to election offices over the weekend. A Trump judge in Georgia told them to fuck off. (Politico) Background from Our Liz. (Above the Law)

Amanda Marcotte on the men who don’t want their women to betray them with votes. (Salon)

I am very hopeful that a Kamala Harris presidency can STOP THIS SHIT. Family pleaded with police to take away kid’s guns before he shot up a school. (AP)

I believe the nuns and not the rightwing dipshit. I just believe my priors like that! (Mother Jones)

Jamison Foser goes long on the New York Times acting like the apostrophe in “his supporter’s [garbage]” was the biggest story in the country, when it still hasn’t reported about Trump ‘n’ Hitler. It’s damning. (Finding Gravity)

Rad. “Tony Hawk wanted to track down a mysterious skateboarder from 1979. We found her.” (North Carolina Rabbit Hole)

These two HIGH SCHOOL girls did the unsolved for 2000 years math. From last week but I never got a chance to give it to you! (CNN)

There have been some bad results tonight. We will catalog them later this morning and today — Sherrod!!! — but not right now. Because too much is NOT OVER YET.

