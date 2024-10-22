Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Don’t freak out, Evan is just taking a well-deserved long weekend. Anyway, you get ME :D

Strap in, we’re going HELLA BLOCKQUOTING.

McCALL, Idaho — The patient, 36 weeks pregnant, was having mild but frequent contractions. She had come to the emergency room in this small lakeside town because she was new to the area and had no doctor. In most cases, physician Caitlin Gustafson would have begun a pelvic exam to determine whether labor had started. This time, she called the hospital’s lawyers. Mom-to-be Aleah was only 13 years old. And under a new Idaho law requiring parental consent for nearly all minors’ health care, Gustafson could be sued for treating her because the girl had been brought in by her great-aunt. What followed were more than two frantic hours of trying to contact Aleah’s mother, who was living in a car, and her grandmother, who was the teen’s legal guardian. The grandmother finally gave verbal consent for the exam — from the Boise-area jail where she was incarcerated on drug charges.

Gird your loins and go read. We’ll see you after you get back up off the kitchen floor. Jesus fuck. (Gift link Washington Post)

Always read Madiba Dennie. Here she is on the red state A’s-G suing for their Natural Rights to More Teen Moms as we wrote about last week. (Balls and Strikes)

Florida’s general counsel at the state Department of Health has resigned after signing letters threatening media executives with jail time if they ran a pro-abortion-rights ad. He says the letters came to him already written by Ron DeSantis’s office. How illegal is all of this? All of it! (Abortion, Every Day)

Relevant to the WaPo above, because it’s all the same, all the bodily autonomy for women and children and trans people and us all, the Journal of the American Medical Association has new research on TRANS KIDS WHO GET CARE ARE HAPPY, JESUS, SHUT THE FUCK UP. Our Crip Dyke, as is her habit, goes long. (Pervert Justice)

Arkansas state supreme court throws marijuana expansion amendment off ballot (which people are already voting on) because it didn’t explain that the marijuana expansion amendment would legalize marijuana if the feds legalize marijuana. Arkansas had also tried to throw the abortion amendment off the ballot too, obviously, but looks like the state supreme court was forced to allow that one through, although the writing is a little dashed off and unclear for the AP. (AP)

Well. Well well well. Whup.

Trump is specifically asked about the lunatic with a gun who shut down FEMA relief and recovery work by threatening them with his AK. Guess who doubles down, you will never guess.

Kamala did a great job on Fox News with Bret Baier … and therefore nobody ever mentioned it again. Sucks right? Here’s Kos on eight reasons why going on was important. (Daily Kos)

Hey it’s been a while since we read the latest best thing on Tim Walz we’ve ever read. Don’t miss this one, it’s fantastic. (New York mag)

I bet Tim Walz has a coffee cup with YOU on it.

This has been an ad for the Wonkette Bazaar.

Seems like Bari Weiss understood the ‘60s Free Speech Movement about as well as Ted Cruz understood Green Eggs and Ham when he said it was about how you shouldn’t try new things. (Jonathan Katz’s The Racket)

Nobody will ever ever ever be as cool as Rita Moreno. Treat yourself to this short edited interview, wait, no, I’ll treat! (Gift link Washington Post)

What’s coming right up in Detroit? It’s the Wonkette Halloween party for YOU on Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at our home! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU, for our address! Free of course, but donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!

Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations and one tiny Amazon button. Using this button gives Wonkette a small commission on anything you put in your cart until you check out OR unless you close your tab first, obviously. Help a website out, if you are shopping there anyway!

Amazon portal!

Below you can come up with any recurring donation you like, if you would like to recurringly donate! Thank you, we love you!

Paypal one time or recurring for real!