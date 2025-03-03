Best Martini Glambassador gif ever

Hey, what’s up with Kash Patel, the FBI director AND the (acting) head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives? You know, the laughably unqualified goon who can’t quit making up fantastical self-aggrandizing lies about himself, like that he led the Benghazi investigation and drank beers with “Q”? The grifter who peddled $90 “spike protein recovery system” pills to “reverse the vaxx” to stupids? The one who wrote a series of children’s books and cast himself as Donald Trump’s wizard?

What five things did that needy loser do last week?

Well, he demanded new carpet and window coverings for his “dingy” office at the FBI, and then also declared that he was going to work from home, which is apparently in Las Vegas. He got President Treasonballs’s precious mind boxes returned to him, and he had a disastrous call with the 55 FBI field offices over Zoom, in which he forgot his briefing book, said he wanted to join the FBI ice hockey team, and told agents he thought they should have a partnership with the UFC, apparently unaware that the agency has its own physical training program and qualifications. (Do you think Ka$h can do 38 situps in a minute? Maybe! Sure why not.)

And, he used the terms “intelligence and counterintelligence interchangeably, suggesting that he was confusing them,” fucking yikes.

Also last week he announced a chaotic plan to immediately move 1,500 FBI agents out of headquarters and into field offices, and won’t tell anybody if the bureau is going to pay the costs for agents breaking leases and moving. Kind of sounds like having him and a screaming conspiracy-theorist podcaster in charge of 38,000 people is a bad idea, considering neither one of them has managed anything half as complicated as an Arby’s.

But Kash himself gets to work from home? Hey, didn’t a certain president issue an executive order terminating all remote work agreements, promise to fire anybody who didn’t come into the office and groan, “We don’t want them to work from home, because as everyone knows, most of the time they’re not working. They’re not very productive. And it’s unfair to the millions of people in the United States who are in fact working hard from job sites and not from their home.” Yes, he did!

And federal workers who aren’t being surprise-fired are being forced to move to DC, gridlocking the town with about 17,000 extra cars so they can show up to buildings where there are not enough parking places, some of them sitting on boxes because they were hired as remote workers to begin with and have never had an office.

But Patel is a special boy, the most doggedly loyal of suckups. Perhaps the FBI and the rest of us are all better off if he is “running” the agencies from 2,400 miles away, since he would probably spend far too much time by the water cooler trying to get people to buy his supplements anyway. Leave everybody in second-in-command Dan Bongino’s hands, what’s the difference? Pammy Jo, Emil Bove and Ed Martin seem to be doing just fine at the whole dismantling-the-Department-of-Justice thing on their own.

Buuuttt there is also the question of who Patel might be living with. His address shows that his home is owned by Republican megadonor Michael J. Muldoon, who also happens to own shady timeshare companies that have been sued a gazillion times, and who may or may not be Patel’s roomie. Muldoon listed the same address as Kash on his donor forms, and the two even took a golf trip to Scotland together when Patel was on the National Security Council, a position that barred him from accepting gifts. And there’s no evidence Patel reported the trip, either. Somebody on Twitter dug up a pic of their foursomes, Muldoon is third from left.

That trip was a real peach! This week Peter Moody, Chief Business Development Officer, traveled to Royal Dornoch Golf in Dornoch, Sutherland, Scotland … Left to right: Kevin Riley (client), John Hamel (colleague), Mike Muldoon, (client), Tom Hamel (client), Peter Moody, Todd Fasanella (client), Kash Patel (colleague), (Ed Waites (colleague).

With those $90 supplements and two jobs, you would think Patel could afford his own place. So what is the nature of his and Muldoon’s relationship, and why does Patel choose to live in Las Vegas? It is actually lovely once you get off the strip, but again, 2,400 miles from his job. Maybe he just likes the UFC so much that he wants to be close to their headquarters at all times? It’s very strange.

Also who else might be a Patel roomie, and possibly gain access to all of the secret FBI and ATF documents if he leaves his laptop open? And is he still dating that 20-something country singer? Inquiring minds want to know!

Perhaps, as it was for the wizard Kash in Patel’s children’s book, he needs more excitement.

“But all these quests had been easy for Kash, and as the sun rose and set over the Land of the Free, Kash found himself in grave danger, not of trolls or ogres, but of getting bored.”

