Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
38m

I know I'm an asshole, but nobody should be playing Israel over anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
29m

OT: Brunch Kitten!

https://bsky.app/profile/democratcats.bsky.social/post/3lysj6fcdek2p

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture