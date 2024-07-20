What, In Fact, *Does* It Take To Make A Pro Blush?
We probably don't want to know. Happy Saturday!
Happy weekend!
Your Wonkette friends are back from the Republican National Convention safe and sound and only a little bit worse for wear (well, Evan and Dok are still traveling due to “airports.” Good luck Evan and Dok!). Did you miss us?
Anyway! Today, like last week, is a fairly uneventful day in history, but it is the birthday of one Kim Carnes — who, as we all know, sang the classic “Bette Davis Eyes,” a song I have always had a lot of thoughts and questions about. Like, I am a very big Bette Davis fan, and I think her eyes were certainly unique, but I’m not sure that “You have eyes like Bette Davis” would be a compliment. I think they’d look weird on other people! I can’t picture it.
What I also didn’t know was that Carnes was not the first person to sing this song — the original was a very, very different song, written and performed by one Jackie DeShannon.
And I’m not gonna lie — it does unease me.
I’m not saying it’s bad, but it is kind of surreal the way it sounds like a Postmodern Jukebox cover but is in fact the original. Who knew!
And, of course, here is the cover we all have come to know and love.
Enjoy!
Talk amongst yourselves!
Or, for those of us who don’t like symmetry in our eyes: https://youtu.be/dB7Tg3-r88w?si=8rHm6_JcuwpnNf_O
Oh, you pretty things . . .
