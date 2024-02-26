Did Nazis attend this year’s CPAC this past weekend? Well yeah, Nazis attend CPAC every year, and every year conservatives complain that reports of Nazis attending CPAC are fake news or the Nazis weren’t actually welcome there or they were all FBI plants or something. They might occasionally say “Oh whoops, someone let Nick Fuentes in here, who did that, why I never, I Think You Should Leave hotdog guy meme,” and so on and so forth.

Anyway, CPAC this year reportedly had its usual share of Nazis walking around fully credentialed and unmolested and un-thrown-out-on-their-asses.

From NBC News:

At the Young Republican mixer Friday evening, a group of Nazis who openly identified as national socialists mingled with mainstream conservative personalities, including some from Turning Point USA, and discussed so-called “race science” and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Believe it or not, Turning Point used to very occasionally kick out its particularly racist employees if they got exposed for being extra-racist. Then one of those employees got a prestigious job clerking for Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court and Charlie Kirk has become even more Charlie Kirk, so now being extra-racist isn’t even at minimum a public relations problem for TPUSA, apparently.

One member of the group, Greg Conte, who attended the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said that his group showed up to talk to the media. He said that the group was prepared to be ejected if CPAC organizers were tipped off, but that never happened.

Of course not. Conservatives have been playing footsie with American Nazis for decades, no matter how much William F. Buckley claimed otherwise. So long as no one catches any of them doing Nazi salutes on camera or something, the Nazis are free to roam.

Oh, whoops, here’s someone openly doing a Nazi salute on camera this weekend in the middle of the conference. We’re sure CPAC will have security swoop in and give him the boot any minute now.

For several years, CPAC and its supporters have attempted to temper the most extreme fringes of the conservative movement, and have welcomed the continued debate between Trump and more moderate conservatives.

Eh, it would be more accurate to say that CPAC has made cosmetic gestures at tempering the extreme fringes. If they wanted to really crack down, they wouldn’t be still letting people in like Greg Conte, whose name is well-known among far-right researchers. (Among other things, he was a long-time associate of Richard Spencer.)

As we said, this isn’t new and probably would not have even been particularly noteworthy. But then CPAC and its president Matt “Gropey McGropestein” Schlapp took a brief break from allegedly trolling for cock to address the issue:

Oh sure, the “Jew Hatred” is all over NBC. Just the other night we saw Lester Holt sign off his evening broadcast by shouting “Heil Hitler!” Tom Brokaw would never!

Here’s more of this garbage:

“NBC’s claim that there was a Nazi presence at CPAC 2024 is false, misleading, and grossly manipulative—especially coming from a writer who has carried the water for Hamas in much of his reporting on the Israel-Gaza war.”

Ah, we’re going to play a round of “No, we love the Jews more,” aren’t we?

“CPAC has made it absolutely clear that we stand with Israel and the Jewish people…and against the hatred of Jews. Our board and international partners unanimously passed a resolution this week reiterating that strong, clear, and unequivocal position. We hosted a special event at CPAC in celebration of and solidarity with Israel, and we are leading an ongoing initiative as an organization supporting Israel.”

Yep, there it is, the cheap-shit philosemitism we’ve come to expect from people who don’t understand why Donald Trump consistently gets less than a quarter of the Jewish vote.

For the record, the NBC reporter, Ben Goggin, wrote about half a dozen stories on Israel’s invasion of Gaza last fall, and they are generic as all hell, of the “misinformation about Hamas and Israel is spreading online” and “Gazans are struggling to bury their tens of thousands of dead” variety. Those are things that actually happened.

You know what didn’t happen? CPAC keeping the Nazis out of the building. That would be a much better use of Schlapp’s time than pretending to be a great friend of the Jews.

