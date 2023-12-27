What the fuck *is* wrong with the New York Times, anyway? Wonkette's today in news!
Gary and Dok killed it again today! (Robyn will be back tomorrow, SER and Evan next week!)
What we what we what we got?
Some tabs!
Ina Garten Weighs In On Family-Style Versus Buffet-Style Holiday Meals! Tabs, Wed., Dec. 27, 2023
Is this the day Trump finally became president?
The NYT did manage to debunk this House Republican claim though, golf clap!
Republicans Horrified That Joe Biden Tried To Teach Fuck-Up Son Hunter About Responsibility
262 142 paid Wonkers to get to FIVE THOUSAND! by New Year’s, and we’ll give you a week of pictures of CATS!
Yay nice!
LOL this fuckin guy.
Rep. Dean Phillips To Win Democratic Nomination On Platform Of He's A Brain, An Athlete, A Basket Case, A Princess And A Criminal
Eh, it’s fine, Michigan’s killing it in all the other ways.
Michigan Supreme Court Won't Remove Trump From Ballot Or Even Require Damage Deposit
Tommy was the best.
Tom Smothers Dies At 86, Free To Spend Eternity Taunting Souls Of Kissinger, Nixon, And CBS Execs
This one is really something!
Kanye West To Stop Being Antisemite Just As Soon As He Releases This Antisemitic Song
And the rare End of Day Nice Time!
Federal Judge Blocks Dumb Evil Anti-Trans Law, Because What Part Of 'Equal Protection' Doesn't Idaho Understand?
If you’re in Detroit, email me (you can just hit “reply” to this newsletter!) for our address, if’n you want to join us for our New Year’s Day Bloody Mary Bar Brunch, Mon., Jan. 1, noon-3 p.m.!
See you bright and early for TABS!
