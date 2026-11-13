Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

Literally the day after Charlie was killed, a former acquaintance of mine abruptly unfriended me, prompting me to message her asking, basically, WTF? To my surprise, she responded, but informed me that I had posted on social media how "happy I was" that Kirk was dead. I replied that I did no such thing and challenged her to show me anywhere on my social media pages where I had said ANYTHING about him. After a while, she came back and said "Well, you may not have ever said it, but I know you thought it. And that's why we can't be friends."

OKAY THEN. Girl bye.

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Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
2h

As seen on the internet:

"If firearms are so bad, then why am I dead? Checkmate, liberals."

~ C. Kirk

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