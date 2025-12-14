What time is it? It's your One A Weekend post time!
It was a pretty light weekend! We haven't gotten to all today's horrors yet.
Happy Sunday! What posts did we post at the old Wonkette this weekend?
Robyn, doing you her regular Saturday service of giving you an item to comment around, celebrated National Ice Cream Day, which she felt was silly but what could she do?
Gary talked to you about Japanese cuckold porn, as is his wont.
Dok had some wind power nice time!
I didn’t know this movie had several of my favorite humorous actors in it? Huh. Does that mean I should watch it? Well TOO LATE, I MISSED MOVIE NIGHT.
And Andrew brought you some Canadian Conservatives hoisted on their party’s petard.
Marcie will see you bright and early for tabs!
I just saw a story about the way Albuquerque is employing the National Guard to help in their crime problems. The guard made up of local people, does not wear fatigues or carry weapons, and makes no arrests, but are there to assist the police and respond to calls in order to free the police to do the most serious work. They are helping with problems like homeless, drug addiction, mental health issues, petty crimes, etc. Very thoughtful and effective use of this resource.