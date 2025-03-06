It’s been said before, but, um, we don’t think they understand how angry we are.

We of course mean MAGA Republicans when we say “they,” but we also mean some cowardly elected Democrats who can’t seem to wrap their little heads around the fact that we are literally fighting to stop a Nazi coup here — the MAGA fascists are crashing planes into the federal government like multiple 9/11s per day, destroying the rule of law, trying to eliminate freedom of speech, showing all the alarm bell signs of starting a fucking holocaust against transgender people — and some of these Democrats can’t get their heads out of the asses of their pointless fucking decorum to join the fight.

Or they’re still just hopelessly naive Pollyannas who think some Republicans can be worked with, that some of their efforts are in good faith — how about that Protecting White Women From Dark-Hued Men Act of 2025 you cosponsored, Ruben Gallego? — or that the American people really just want them to find Common Sense Solutions and a Way Forward, working with these Nazis.

Indivisible understands it. Run For Something understands it, telling Rachel Maddow the other night that a large part of the reason they’re fielding hundreds of calls per day from people interested in running for office is that some of these fucking Democrats are useless and spineless and refuse to meet the moment.

Waaaaah, they say. We’re in the minority. We can’t do anything. Waaaaaah.

John Lewis would have figured out how to fucking do something.

Ten House Democrats just voted to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for what he did during Stupid Hitler’s million-hour-long babbling vomitfest on Tuesday night. To be clear, that is not all the Democrats, or even close. It’s 10, compared to the 198 who didn’t vote with the Nazis.

Those reps are:

Ami Bera of California Ed Case of Hawai’i Jim Costa of California Laura Gillen of New York Jim Himes of Connecticut (Et tu, Jim? This is fucking appalling.) Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania Marcy Kaptur of Ohio Jared Moskowitz of Florida (Sorry dude, we know you like to perform for the TV, but we guess when push comes to shove, you’re not on the level.) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington (fuckin’ shocker there) Tom Suozzi of New York

Shomari Figures of Alabama voted “present,” as did Green himself.

Who should we primary first? (Not Green.)

Allow us to remind y’all what Al Green did to deserve this treatment from 10 of his own (ostensible) colleagues.

Green merely stood in the middle of the aisle and looked the Nazi president in his scaly face and said he doesn’t have a mandate (he doesn’t), and on behalf of his constituents and on behalf of all decent Americans he said “STOP.” Specifically he said STOP cutting Medicaid, which is exactly what Republicans and DOGE and Trump are gearing up to do, which is why Trump wouldn’t have dared mention Medicaid during that stupid neverending speech.

That’s it. That’s what Green did.

Obviously Republicans were going to censure Green. Obviously. They’re fascist trash. There was literally no political upside here to pretending these Republicans were acting in good faith and joining the Nazis to condemn your own colleague. No voter next year is going to say “Well, ahhhh, well, Jim Himes didn’t vote to censure that Black dude, so I’m gonna vote for the Nazi instead,” at least not one who wasn’t already voting for the Nazi.

You fucking morons.

Yesterday, we saw Radley Balko bleet on Bluesky (it’s called bleeting, get on board) that, per CNN, some Senate Democrats were “disappointed” in members of the House for violating “decorum.” More fucking decorum injuries, we’re gonna need more tourniquets, oh wait, the Nazis murdered USAID with AR-15s, we’re all out of tourniquets.

What the fuck were they upset about? That Maxwell Frost and Jasmine Crockett and a couple others walked out? That a couple congressmen held ping-pong paddles that said “Fiddlesticks, I don’t know if I like this Trump gentleman very much”?

We responded:

GET. IN. THE. FIGHT.

Your fucking decorum isn’t going to get you into heaven, and if Trump and his MAGA Nazis succeed in a full authoritarian takeover of the United States, you won’t have to jack your dicks worrying about the decorum of your precious Congress because THERE WON’T BE A FUCKING CONGRESS.

Fuck every one of those 10. We’re already in the minority. Your numbers aren’t shit, especially not if you’re going to vote with the Nazis.

Speaking of, every one of y’all motherfuckers better stand firm against Trump’s budget, so help us God. This is a fucking get on board or get the fuck out of the way situation. We will personally use this perch to encourage readers to donate to every credible primary opponent of Democrats who act like this.

Goddammit.

They should have walked out with Al Green.

Maybe they need to walk out another way.

