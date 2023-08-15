We actually do not know which Trump idiot’s seething rage is our favorite right now (Alina Habba), but for fairness’s sake we’ll use this post to stomp on several Trump people while they’re down.

Indicted Jenna Ellis, are you Live, Laugh, Loving about how much Jesus loves you and getting ratio-ed to fuck for it?

You sure are!

Maybe she can teach people how to do tacky Bible crafts in prison.

Let’s move on to Trump lawyer Alina Habba — surprise! — one of the few people Donald Trump has met in his life who isn’t currently indicted under Georgia state law in a massive RICO conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

You know Alina Habba. She’s the Trump lawyer who’s an idiot. Sorry, that didn’t narrow things down. She’s this one. And she’s been all over the TV today and last night bein’ so mad, because she’s just so mad right now.

Here is a clip of Habba on “Fox & Friends” nervously sniping at Steve Doocy that “You used to love Trump!” This was in response to Doocy asking if Trump knows the Georgia indictment is a “perilous threat.”

Specifically here is how that exchange went:

Loading video

DOOCY: Does President Trump know that this is a perilous threat? HABBA: We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information. I love it when people … DOOCY: What inside information? HABBA: Well, the inside information, Steve! And you know, you used to love Trump, bwAWHUAHUAHAUAH I GOTTA TELL YA!

She said more words in that train of thought, but that’s a good stopping place.

The rest of that clip consists of Habba cannon-firing more bullshit from her gullet while Poor Stupid Brian Kilmeade tried to suggest Hillary Clinton said “every day” that Trump was an illegitimate president. (Clinton conceded the morning after the election, dressed regally in purple, and last night she was on Rachel Maddow instead of being indicted for 91 felonies overall in four jurisdictions.)

Habba said this is “third world stuff.” She lied and said the indictment “went up before a grand jury voted on it,” because all the raccoon-brained wingers have decided that whatever happened with that weird, unofficial document that was briefly posted to the Georgia courts website yesterday was tantamount to … well, they haven’t decided what it’s tantamount to, but it definitely invalidates the charges against Trump, certainly, probably.

After that, Habba started a-fussin’ about the fact that Trump will be mugshotted in Georgia. (Also? Cameras in the courtroom!) “This man is the most famous person in the world!”

Sorry, Ms. Habba, but this website we just found said it’s still Barack Obama. Others say it’s Cristiano Ronaldo or even fuckin’ Elon, but none of them give Trump number one billing. Being first place really isn’t his thing.

Oh, these motherfucking babies, how they are raging.

On Newsmax last night, Matt Schlapp coped by fawning all over Trump as a “big strong amazing guy” who has “broad shoulders.” So that was, um, weird, considering his recent history. Alina Habba was there too, making poo face.

Loading video

In summary and in conclusion, Jesus loves Jenna Ellis (wrong), Alina Habba has the inside information (wrong), and Matt Schlapp has starbursts over Donald Trump’s big burly shoulders (sicko).

