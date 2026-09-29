Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

Harry really is a sweetheart, no matter the catittude he seems to be a master of. I have had a stressful couple days, internet borked since yesterday. I had to get new equipment, still didn’t work, ran out and bought a new ethernet cable and it finally worked. If I was asked by Spectrum to turn it off and on again one more fucking time that router was going out the window.

Had to inflate the tires on my scooter, but the portable thing I use to do that let more air out than in, too much got let out. I finally got that thing to work and was able to re-inflate my tires.

I have a concerning health issue I am dealing with that is stressing me out, but after talking with my doc it looks like it can possibly be fixed, hopefully, I need to check it again in a few weeks to see if the fix is working.

So I was in quite the mood today.

Harry had been sleeping but heard me yelling at the internet.

Once I had quieted down he hopped on my desk and starting licking my hand and arm. It was very sweet and loving.

Then he went back to his nap.

He is a very good boy.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-348927286?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

This clownshoes lolyer fuckery stops the moment sanctions and contempt of court start being assessed for this vexatious prosecution and not a moment sooner. Until then we will expect more of this crap, especially since they serve the champions of the unreconstructed.

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