Oh boy, this ankle-biter must be so upset.

Something very strange is happening with Donald Trump’s bonkers “investigate the investigators!” probe down in the Southern District of Florida, the one where he’s been desperately hoping his toadies will find the real killers who rigged everything against him, the grand conspiracy that ties together the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax and the Boxes Hoax and all the other hoaxes into one Great Big Hoax, probably led by none other than Crooked Hillary and Joe Biden’s Autopen.

This is the investigation that’s being led by primo Trump asslicker US Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones, with a grand jury empaneled in the Fort Pierce courtroom of none other than Trump cheerleader/very serious judge Aileen Cannon, the one who dismissed the Trump stolen documents case because she didn’t want to live in a world where her Dear Leader could be held accountable for his crimes.

First, a couple weeks ago, hairball lawyer Joe DiGenova — remember him from Trump Ukraine Treason 1.0, and also Trump’s subsequent attempts to steal the 2020 election after the fact? — abruptly resigned from the Justice Department and from the investigation, which is pretty earth-shakey, since he was the 81-year-old legal wizard leading it.

DiGenova was appointed in April by Trump’s ball-licking pomeranian Todd Blanche, after the original lead prosecutor on the case had to be pushed aside for failing to manufacture any evidence with which to prosecute former CIA Director John Brennan for aggravated ??? against Dear Leader.

REMEMBER WHEN!

So why did DiGenova leave? Well, it sounds like Hairball wasn’t inventing crimes or manufacturing conspiracies against Trump fast enough to satisfy the ankle-biter running Trump’s Justice Department. He seemed to be clashing with the Trump regime, which in his resignation letter he insinuated “want[s] indictments where there’s no evidence,” saying that in such scenarios, “you have an ethical problem.” No, we’re still talking about Joe DiGenova, we swear.

He later attempted to clean up those comments speaking to the Associated Press. “There’s plenty of evidence in all of these cases to prove the theories of prosecution. It just takes time to get there, and some people want to get there a little faster than others — and you can’t do that.” Sure.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail had a report of a “screaming match” between Hairball and Ankle-Biter.

The investigation has produced zero (0) prosecutions, which puts it on par with other MAGA hairball attempts to imagineer grand conspiracy theories to take down Dear Leader, like the Durham investigation.

So that was weird. But don’t worry, the investigation wasn’t falling apart or anything! It was just ramping up, actually! The New Republic reported last week that they were suddenly blowing their load with new subpoenas, all kinds of big loud noises and excitement to please the goons back in Washington.

Reacting to subpoenas and other general targeting of former CIA Director John Brennan, his lawyer Ken Wainstein said:

“I’ve spent decades in and around the Justice Department. I’ve never even conceived of a situation like this,” […] in which the Justice Department is “blatantly trying to frame somebody for a crime that is complete fiction.” He made the comments to a judge last week as he put prosecutors on notice that he intended to attack any indictment of Brennan on the grounds of vindictive prosecution. The Justice Department has not announced a replacement for diGenova, but a team of prosecutors and agents remains at work, including Kurt Olsen, an attorney who unsuccessfully pushed the Justice Department in 2020 to back Trump’s false election fraud claims.

But then news broke yesterday that Kurt Olsen has now quit too. “Issues with his security clearance,” the New York Times says. You betcha. He of course had never prosecuted a case, but he did try to get the Justice Department to beg the Supreme Court to help Trump steal the 2020 election, and he was a big part of why Inspector Gadget Tulsi Gabbard showed up to steal all the election records from the Fulton County election office, so this is obviously quite a loss.

Additionally, “[o]ne of the lead F.B.I. agents assigned to the case, Jack Eckenrode,” has recently quit. He was one of the shining lights of the very productive Durham investigation, apparently.

And THEN the Daily Mail reported yesterday — grain of salt for Daily Mail, but they’ve been all over this shit — that “at least six other prosecutors” also quit. Or maybe it’s a total of four departures, according to another source. But don’t worry, because they just hired two new people! Point is, it’s going awesome.

This “reportedly follows fresh pressure from DOJ officials in Washington to proceed with securing indictments before the midterm elections,” according to one of the Daily Mail’s sources. If correct, we guess the Trump fascist clown Justice Department isn’t even pretending to follow that rule about not doing indictments too close to an election. Doing indictments close to the election seems to be their Hail Mary point here.

It can’t be good for your One Grand Conspiracy To Hoax Them All investigation when even hairballs such as these are fleeing the sinking ship. Wonder why.

In a hearing today before the Senate, former Special Counsel Jack Smith testified/confirmed to Republican Senator Thom Tillis that he dismissed the classified document-stealing case against Donald Trump without prejudice, which means it could potentially be refiled someday. (Much more on the Smith hearings tomorrow, whoo they had fun!)

So let’s go ahead and add that unfinished business to the future Trump Tribunals. We sure do hope somebody is keeping a list of all this shit.

OPEN THREAD.

[PBS]

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