Kamala Harris: Currently the only candidate on any presidential ticket with right-side-up approval numbers! (ABC News)

My pal David Bernstein read Kamala’s pre-2020 campaign book. It’s very liberal! (Good Politics Bad Politics)

Whom should Kamala Harris not pick for veep today? Timothy Noah says “Mark Kelly”! (The New Republic)

Whom should Kamala Harris pick for veep today? Learn more about Tim Walz, geography nerd! (James Fallows)

Here’s Walz’s geography nerd speech just days after the assassination attempt on Trump, while Joe Biden was still in and Kamala Harris was still the veep and veep nominee.

SCREW YOU GUYS, THE PROJECT 2025 DIRECTOR IS GOING HOME. (AP)

Bookmark this one: Everything in Project 2025 regarding abortion, contraception, clinic attacks, support for motherhood (there isn’t any), and the rest of what they think we shouldn’t be doing with our female bodies. (Abortion, Every Day)

I don’t give to any PACs except EMILY’s List and Gabby Giffords’s outfit, okay and the DSCC I guess. And I might give to Gretchen Whitmer’s sometime, in the future. But not any others. Make sure you’re giving direct, and not to any jane dick or harry texting your ass. (The Bulwark)

This ad’s making the rounds with YES and FIST PUMP and WOOHOO. I don’t like it at all. It reads to me like we’re just calling ugly people evil. There’s plenty of handsome incels out there who also want to control our vag and also murder us, and lots of perfectly lovely ugly dudes who don’t want to do either of those things!

This conspiracy theory expert says facts won’t get in the way of QAnon. We have to actually give people their purpose in life back, before they believe us. So good luck to all of us then! (LA Times Opinion, via MSN)

"These were just little kids at a dance class," she added. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families." You and me both, Taylor Swift. I don’t know what you can ever say to the families of these three little girls (and five more still in critical condition). They don’t know yet what incited the stabbing attack. I think we all know. (People mag) Or wait, actually, maybe we don’t all know. Because I assumed the incitement was “incel,” but the extreme-Right English Defence League is out trying to beat up Muslims, because they think the incitement was “Muslim.” (AP) NB: Because that’s what a fake Russian news site is telling them, of course. Man Russia fucking sucks. (The Times Youtube)

CNN is very proud they got an inside line on how Chief Justice John Roberts made Trump king. It is very, very, VERY long. (CNN)

I gave you this tab already and I’m going to keep giving it to you, on Joe Biden’s “holy grail” economy. Today we’ll focus on this graf:

Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission has used antitrust law to inaugurate a new era of economic oversight, banning predatory noncompete agreements against workers, cracking down on megamergers, and targeting various outrages from Silicon Valley as violations of privacy and fair play. Biden’s National Labor Relations Board, meanwhile, has revived union organizing and helped level the playing field between workers and employers.

(Slate)

You guys, don’t do this :/ (Friend) Here, Wired did journalism at it :/ :/ :? (Wired)

Kirk Cameron’s little sister, Candace Cameron Bure, went all DERP DERP DERP on the French Olympics opening ceremony, and her “Full House” TV sister Jodie Sweetin went all DERP DERP DERP CAMERON YOU ARE DERP but didn’t say her name, but everyone knew who she meant. (EW)

Is JD Vance right about anything, ever? OOOOOF. DNC War Room sends this Daily Beast flashback from 2021: Fox News Host Calls Out J.D. Vance for Saying Simone Biles Shouldn’t Be Praised.

Flavor Flav is the official sponsor and hype man of US Women’s Water Polo. JD Vance should try being more like Flavor Flav and less like JD Vance. (Guardian)

Crip Dyke sends us some pretty zippy mood music, from 2005! It’s called Wonkette!

