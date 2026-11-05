Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tza's avatar
Tza
4h

Again, Senate Dems are sooooo ready for this. And they already have Tillis and Murkowski with them (and Fetterman has yet to defect specifically on Hegseth). There are allegedly a lot more GOP Senators being quiet til they can set him on fire and not be caught with the match.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
4h

The media is letting the "escape by being a Senator!" Plot get credibility it shouldn't have.

1. He CAN'T be Senator until January. The job is still filled.

That's two months (people are saying 6 weeks of actual House Business) where they can impeach him.

2. Resignation is no bar to impeachment. They can still drag him in, put him on trial and permanently ban him from any office.

3. If they have the votes to Covict and Remove/Ban, guess what? Its the same number of votes in the Senate to *refuse to seat him*.

Reply
Share
17 replies
629 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture