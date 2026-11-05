Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
1h

NO GAS CHAMBER FOR YOU:

@yashar 3m

BREAKING:

California Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on California’s death row, replacing them with life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

NV - 02 as well. Northern Nevada had NEVER elected a Democrat in that seat…up till now.

YES!

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