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Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

This is what happens when you elect a career criminal.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
3h

Rooshin agents look out for each other despite failing to impeach Moose and Squirrel.

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