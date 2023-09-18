We start with some Tabs.

Of course, Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson “believe” Russell Brand.

No, liberals aren’t responsible for Trump because Obama beat Romney silly.

Guess who’s back? Shady’s back.

Eastern Oregon conservatives want to flee Portlandia for Idaho’s Whitelandia.

Here’s sack of dung crap Ron DeSantis saying awful stuff about abortion.

Poor Michael watched this mess so you don’t have to.

That’s it for now. Catch you back here for the end of day roundup.

