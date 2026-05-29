Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1h

Oh what a friend we have in cheeses.

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12 replies
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
1h

Dok is the GOAT('s cheese).

Yes, I know. I'll get my coat.

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